Is Netanyahu alive? ‘fate unknown’, claims Iran

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed to have targeted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Office in Tel Aviv with Khyber missile and hit Haifa Military Sites and East Jerusalem after Khamenei's death.

“Criminal Zionist PM's office and air force HQ targeted with Khybar missiles," stated IRGC, per Far News Agency.

Another Iranian New agency IRNA in an X post said, "Spokesperson for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters: The fate of the Israeli Prime Minister is shrouded in ambiguity."

Spokesperson for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters: The fate of the Israeli Prime Minister is shrouded in ambiguity — IRNA News Agency ☫ (@IrnaEnglish) March 2, 2026

"Iran's successful missile attacks against the occupied territories during the tenth wave were focused on the governmental compound of the Zionist regime, and the outcomes of these attacks, along with additional information, will be announced subsequently." added IRNA News Agency.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), which formerly reported to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, killed in Saturday's US-Israeli attacks, claimed that it targeted Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's Tel Aviv office, security and military centers in Haifa, and launched an assault on east Jerusalem.

The situation in the Middle East continues to escalate, while the Israeli Defence Force (IDF) identified missiles launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel. Defensive systems are operating to intercept the threat," the military said in a statement.

The claims from the Iranian Media remain speculative as there is no official confirmation regarding Netanyahu from Israel. While certain reports on Social Media claim that Israel denied any attack on the PM’s office.

Earlier today, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen condemned "reckless and indiscriminate attacks by Iran and its proxies against sovereign territories across the region," after strikes hit a British air base in Cyprus and a Saudi oil facility.

The death toll in Iran hit 555, the Iranian Red Crescent Society reported. While Iranian strikes have killed at least five people across the Gulf so far, authorities confirmed, including one fatality in Kuwait.



