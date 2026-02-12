Is Kim Jong Un retiring? South Korea spies reveal - not wife or son, but THIS 13-year-old girl is set to seize North Korea's nuclear throne!

North Korea’s infamous dictator, a man who has long kept his nuclear-armed nation and much of the world on edge, appears, according to fresh intelligence reports, to be contemplating a stunning shift in power. After years of maintaining an iron grip over the secretive state, Kim Jong Un may be preparing to loosen his hold and pass the reins to a successor few inside or outside the country ever expected.

South Korea's intelligence service claims

South Korea's National Intelligence Service (NIS) has concluded that Kim Jong Un has chosen his daughter, Kim Ju Ae, as his successor. This conclusion was presented during a South Korean parliamentary session by lawmaker Lee Sung-kwon, who said the conclusion was based on a pattern of changes observed in the young girl's position within North Korea.

Who is Kim Ju Ae?

Kim Ju Ae is the daughter of Kim Jong Un and his wife, Ri Sol-ju. She was born around 2012 or 2013 and is approximately 13 years old.

Why not his son or his wife?

Kim Jong Un is believed to have a son, although the child has never been publicly acknowledged or shown in state media. His wife, Ri Sol-ju, has appeared at official functions over the past few years but has never held a political role. In contrast, Ju Ae has been quietly but consistently brought into the spotlight in a deliberate pattern, which the NIS says points in one direction.

Timing of assessment crucial

The timing of this assessment is crucial. North Korea is preparing to hold its Korean Workers' Party Congress later this month, a meeting that occurs once every five years and is the country's most important political event. Kim is expected to use it to set policy goals for the next five years and further consolidate his authority.

The NIS says that if Kim Ju Ae attends this congress in any formal capacity, it will significantly help confirm her status as the chosen successor.

A family rewriting its own rules

Kim Jong Un came to power in 2011 after the death of his father, Kim Jong Il, continuing a ruling dynasty that dates back to the country's founding by his grandfather, Kim Il Sung. If Ju Ae is officially chosen as successor, she would be the first woman in the Kim family to assume leadership and possibly the first female leader in North Korea's history.

The North Korean government has not made any official statements regarding any succession plans.