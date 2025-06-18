As the Iran-Israel conflict intensifies, global attention has narrowed down to four possible outcomes: Will Israel and the US eliminate Ayatollah Khamenei? Will Khamenei surrender? Will a coup overthrow him? Or will he fight till the very end?

In the past few hours, former US President Donald Trump issued a sharp warning via Truth Social, claiming he knows Khamenei’s exact location and labelling him an “easy target.” He demanded Khamenei's "unconditional surrender". In response, Iran’s Supreme Leader delivered a war speech, vowing that surrender is not in the Iranian spirit and warned the US to not intervene.

In Today's DNA, Rahul Sinha, Managing editor of Zee News analysed the outcomes of ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel.

Reports suggest Khamenei has transferred power to the military and gone underground. Meanwhile, the US and Israel claim they have precise intelligence on his whereabouts, with Mossad allegedly infiltrating even Khamenei’s inner circle. Yet Trump has held back from authorizing a strike on Khamenei—at least for now.

With surrender ruled out, speculation is mounting over a potential coup. Iran has a history of overthrows, with the last major one being the 1979 Islamic Revolution, which ended the Pahlavi dynasty and ushered in Khamenei’s rule. Now, exiled royal Reza Pahlavi, son of the last Shah, is emerging as a viable contender can replace the Supreme Leader.

Currently living in exile in the US, Pahlavi advocates for a secular democracy. A 2022 GAMAAN poll found that 39 per cent of Iranians see him as the most popular political figure, with 66 per cent holding a favourable view. Nearly 5 million exiled Iranians and a large portion of Iran’s women support him.