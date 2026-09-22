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Is Pakistan heading toward civil unrest? Minister 'kidnapped', shots fired ahead of pro-Imran Khan protest

Pakistan’s political tensions are rising as PTI prepares for its September 27 Islamabad protest. The jailed former prime minister’s three sisters have been taken into preventive detention.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 22, 2026, 11:56 AM IST|Updated: Sep 22, 2026, 11:56 AM IST
Is Pakistan heading toward civil unrest? Minister 'kidnapped', shots fired ahead of pro-Imran Khan protest
Image Credit: (File photo: ANI via Reuters)

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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