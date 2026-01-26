Is PLA compromised? Top Chinese general leaked nuclear secrets to US: Report

China's top general faces accusations of leaking nuclear weapons program details to the United States while taking bribes for favours like officer promotions to the defence minister.

According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, Chinese General Zhang Youxia, Xi Jinping's once-trusted number two military leader and Central Military Commission (CMC) vice chairman, stands accused of leaking sensitive nuclear weapons program details to the US while accepting massive bribes for promotions, including elevating an officer to defence minister as per insiders at a high-level briefing of top People's Liberation Army (PLA) officers.

The report comes in the midst of Xi Jinping's abrupt purge of China's top generals Zhang Youxia and Liu Zhenli.

Beijing announced Saturday that CMC Vice Chairman Zhang Youxia, China's top uniformed officer and Joint Staff chief Liu Zhenli face probes for serious disciplinary violations, according to a different report by South China Morning Post.

This sudden expulsion of top military officials and the shake-up in the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) raise concerns about organisational breach.

Is PLA’s Nuclear Secrets Exposed?

China's top general faces explosive charges of betraying nuclear weapons program details to the US, also highlights recent X post which went viral.

The post by the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), video targets potential Asian informants against China, signaling aggressive espionage push and desperation for insiders.

The post, which was originally in Mandarin and posted by the Official @CIA post, urges insiders, "CIA seeks truth-tellers on China, follow these secure contact steps." A bold recruitment drive amid US-China tensions.

The Wall Street Journal report also highlighted that Chinese military official Zhang allegedly built influence networks undermining Party unity, abusing CMC authority as first vice chairman and Politburo member.

The officials accused of espionage took massive bribes for promotions within the military's vast Research and Development and hardware acquisition system, which they oversaw.

A Separate WSJ reports tie him to betraying nuclear weapons program secrets to US intelligence, catastrophic amid Taiwan tensions.

This bombshell sacking of officials follows Joint Staff chief Liu Zhenli's parallel sacking, decimating Xi's 2022 CMC inner circle.

The closed-door session's gravity signals Zhang's fall from ‘most trusted ally’ to existential threat, fueling PLA loyalty crisis fears as Xi eyes 2027 Party Congress control.





