Is Putin the real 'winner' of the Middle East conflict? How oil crisis is helping Russia

The ongoing Middle East conflict may be creating unintended geopolitical advantages for Russia. Since last year, US President Donald Trump has sought to curb Moscow’s oil revenues and has imposed tariffs targeting countries that import Russian crude, including India and China.

Washington imposed heavy tariffs on India’s oil trade with Russia. Specifically, Trump announced an additional 25 per cent tariff on imports from New Delhi, citing the country’s continued purchase of Russian oil. Although later, the US administration faced a setback after the Supreme Court of the United States struck down the reciprocal tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, calling them illegal.

However, the court ruling was not the only challenge to Trump’s tariff strategy. Another complication emerged when the US and Israel launched coordinated strikes on Iran on February 28, an attack that reportedly resulted in the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Following the strike, Tehran launched retaliatory attacks on US assets in the region.

The tensions in the Middle East have had ripple effects across global energy markets. Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical oil transit routes, has been affected, raising concerns about disruptions to crude oil supplies for several nations.

This situation has inadvertently created an opportunity for Russia. Last week, the US issued a temporary 30-day waiver allowing Indian refiners to continue purchasing Russian oil.

United States Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent, on March 6, posted on his X handle, "President Trump’s energy agenda has resulted in oil and gas production reaching the highest levels ever recorded."

"To enable oil to keep flowing into the global market, the Treasury Department is issuing a temporary 30-day waiver to allow Indian refiners to purchase Russian oil. This deliberately short-term measure will not provide significant financial benefit to the Russian government as it only authorizes transactions involving oil already stranded at sea."

On Monday, according to reports, oil prices surged past $100 per barrel. However, Tuesday brought some relief as prices declined and were trading below $90 per barrel.

Earlier, Trump, in a post on Truth Social, wrote, “Short-term oil prices, which will drop rapidly when the destruction of the Iran nuclear threat is over, is a very small price to pay for U.S.A. and world safety and peace,” he wrote. “ONLY FOOLS WOULD THINK DIFFERENTLY!”

Russia's advantage in Trump's Iran conflict

The developments surrounding the Middle East conflict illustrate how global crises can reshape energy politics in unexpected ways.

Disruptions to oil supply routes and uncertainty in the Gulf would push many countries to look for stable alternative suppliers. Moreover, in such situations, large energy producers like Russia can find themselves in a relatively stronger position despite Western attempts to curb their exports.

While Washington’s policies aimed to restrict Moscow’s energy revenues, volatility in global markets may indirectly soften the impact of those measures. Whether this turns into a lasting advantage for Russia or remains a short-term market shift will depend largely on how the conflict and global oil flows evolve.

