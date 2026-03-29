Is Russia set to become a BRICS superpower? Putin unveils a tech maze

New Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin has unveiled a plan to take BRICS countries’ technological self-reliance to a new level, calling for closer cooperation among member nations in AI, robotics and digital platforms. The initiative revolves around a newly formed National Committee for Business Cooperation. The committee is headed by Putin’s close strategist Maxim Oreshkin and aimed at reducing dependence on Western technology.

Established in February this year under Putin’s directive, it has been tasked with bringing together Russian industrialists and business families to collaborate with BRICS members, including India, China, Brazil and South Africa. Its goal is to launch projects that directly challenge Western dominance in technology and digital infrastructure.

Future wars will no longer be limited to borders; they will be fought in the field of technology,” the Russian president has emphasised.

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Pointing to the strategic importance of the committee for the bloc’s future, he urged Russian business leaders to step forward and invest in projects that advance homegrown technology while creating cross-border partnerships within BRICS.

Focus areas for growth

The committee will prioritise three primary areas. First, artificial intelligence, where the aim is to develop a distinctive identity in data and intelligence and reduce reliance on Western systems. Second, autonomous systems, including robotics and automated transportation, to create next-generation operational capabilities. Third, digital platforms, with an emphasis on building an independent ecosystem for trade and transactions that does not rely on third-party intermediaries.

Putin has made it clear that projects in these sectors will receive special incentives, with Russian businesses encouraged to invest heavily in domestic innovation.

Experts believe this approach could trigger a wave of high-tech ventures within the BRICS alliance.

Eyes on the Asia-Pacific

The initiative also indicates Russia’s interest in connecting with rapidly growing economies across the Asia-Pacific and South Eurasia regions.

Putin sees BRICS as the strongest platform for such collaboration and has directed Russian industries to develop projects in science, manufacturing, agriculture and logistics that can compete on a global scale.

The committee includes representatives from Russia’s largest industrial companies. The coming years could witness substantial BRICS-focussed investments originating from Russia.

Analysts say that Putin’s digital and technology masterplan could elevate BRICS from an economic alliance to a powerful technological hub with global influence.

As the world watches, BRICS is now positioning itself not only as a coalition of emerging economies but as a potential superpower in the digital and technological arena.