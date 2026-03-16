Is Strait of Hormuz becoming Trump’s headache in US-Israel vs Iran war?

US-Israel vs Iran War: Military confrontation between the United States, Israel and Iran has created uncertainty about international energy supplies. Attention has turned to the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow maritime passage through which nearly one-fifth of the world’s seaborne oil trade passes. Shipping through the route has come to a near standstill, triggering a strong reaction in oil markets.

Crude prices have risen to nearly $100 per barrel. Several countries have begun to report fuel shortages. Before the war began, international crude prices were trading between $68 and $70 per barrel.

President Donald Trump said the United States would open the Strait of Hormuz “at all costs”. He asked several countries to send warships to keep the route safe.

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Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi shot back, saying the strait was closed only to “enemy countries’ ships”.

India is watching the developments with concern. Carrying LPG, its two vessels (Shivalik and Nanda Devi) have passed through the strait and are now on their way to ports in the country. But reports of an LPG shortage are still making headlines across the country.

According to Bloomberg, “Iran is militarily weaker than the United States and Israel. Therefore, it is targeting neighbouring countries along with maritime vessels and energy facilities to disrupt fuel supply and destabilise oil and gas markets. Tehran hopes this will increase pressure on Trump to end the war.

Pressure also builds inside the United States. Fuel prices at petrol stations continue to climb. Economic analysts warn that continued price spikes could harm the international economy.

Political rivals accuse Trump of misreading Iran’s response and resilience. Similar reactions appear across sections of the American media. The pressure around the White House has grown. Trump’s latest statements also suggest so.

He wrote on his social media platform Truth Social on March 14, “Many countries, especially those affected by Iran's attempt to close the Strait of Hormuz, will join the United States in sending warships to keep this route open and secure.”

“We have already obliterated 100 percent of Iran’s military capability. But it is easy for them to send one or two drones, lay a sea mine or launch short-range missiles somewhere along or inside this waterway, no matter how badly they have been defeated.”

“I hope China, France, Japan, South Korea, the United Kingdom and other affected countries will also send ships to this area so that the Strait of Hormuz will no longer be threatened by a country whose entire military has been wiped out. In any case, we will soon make the Strait of Hormuz open, safe and free."

In another post he wrote, “The United States has completely defeated Iran militarily, economically and in every other way, but countries of the world that obtain oil through the Strait of Hormuz must ensure the safety of that route and we will provide full assistance. The United States will also coordinate with those countries so everything can happen quickly and smoothly.”

Before these messages, American and Israeli forces struck more than 90 military targets on Kharg Island. The island is in the northern Gulf and serves as the hub for nearly 90 percent of Iran’s oil exports.

Iran said its oil infrastructure there are safe. Tehran also warned of retaliation against energy facilities linked to the United States if its own energy sector faced attack.

An attack also hit the port of Fujairah in the Gulf of Oman on Saturday (March 15). This is one of the largest oil facilities in the Middle East.

The war has now entered its third week. Strikes on energy sites keep rising, and the military actions show no clear sign of ending soon.

Calls for warships is ‘premature’

Trump asked allied nations to send naval vessels to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Many observers view the appeal as premature as the war continues without signs of closure and the passage is dangerous.

The United States Navy has not begun escorting oil tankers through the strait. Tankers that attempted the route already faced attacks.

Emmanuel Macron said France stands ready to deploy naval vessels to the Gulf region. He described the possible move as an “escort mission”. But he also said such a step would come only after the most intense stage of the war ends.

Trump also mentioned Japan, China, South Korea and the United Kingdom as countries that could send ships for protection missions.

Only last week, Trump said the United States did not need an aircraft carrier from Britain because “we have already won”.

The Royal Navy operates two aircraft carriers. One of them, HMS Prince of Wales, is on high alert. The ship prepares for deployment toward the North Atlantic. Another destroyer, HMS Dragon, has sailed toward Cyprus to provide additional air defence support.

Why the Strait of Hormuz matters

The Strait of Hormuz stands among the world’s most critical energy chokepoints. Nearly 20 percent of international oil trade moves through these waters.

Reports of attacks on vessels have emerged since the beginning of the war. Iran’s new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei said last week that Iran should continue using the option of closing the strait.

Estimates from the US Energy Information Administration show that around 3,000 ships pass through the route each month.

Roughly 20 million barrels of oil moved through the passage every day during 2025. The total equals energy trade worth nearly $600 billion each year.

The oil does not come only from Iran. Supplies also flow from Iraq, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Data from the International Energy Agency shows that about 82 percent of crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons leaving the strait went to Asian countries in 2022.

The channel runs deep enough for the world’s largest oil tankers. Major oil and gas producers depend on the passage. Global customers depend on the same route.

International maritime rules allow countries control over waters up to 12 nautical miles from their coastlines.

The narrowest stretch of the strait and its shipping lanes lie inside the territorial waters of Iran and Oman.

Closure of the route has halted shipments not only from Iran. Energy exports from several Gulf nations are stopped as well. Iran sends about 90 percent of its oil exports to China.

Control of the strait now links directly to the outcome of the war.

The US military said four days ago that it destroyed 16 Iranian vessels that were laying naval mines in the strait.

Experts warn the war may further expand

Strategic affairs expert Brahma Chellaney wrote on X, “With his “Operation Epic Fury” at risk of becoming Operation Epic Failure, Trump’s desperation is increasingly visible.”

He further wrote, “After declaring that “the war is very complete, pretty much” and that the U.S. had already struck all the military targets it wanted, he has instead escalated the conflict by bombing Iran’s main oil-export hub, Kharg Island.”

“And by moving Marine expeditionary forces into the Gulf for a potential landing on Iranian territory, he has taken the very step that once dragged the U.S. into a long ground war in Vietnam, ending in defeat. If the Vietnam War taught anything, it is that incremental escalation can quietly turn a limited intervention into an open-ended war.”

Chellaney ended by saying, “In fact, wars have a habit of expanding precisely when leaders claim they are winding down.”

With his “Operation Epic Fury” at risk of becoming Operation Epic Failure, Trump’s desperation is increasingly visible. After declaring that “the war is very complete, pretty much” and that the U.S. had already struck all the military targets it wanted, he has instead escalated… — Dr. Brahma Chellaney (@Chellaney) March 14, 2026

Geopolitical analyst Shanaka Anslem Perera said Iran’s strike on the Fujairah terminal meant more than it said. He wrote on X that Fujairah is not just a port. It is the final terminus of the Habshan-Fujairah pipeline, the only route the United Arab Emirates uses to bypass the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has now targeted this alternative route.

He added most analysts assessed the possibility of a Hormuz closure on the assumption that between 4.0 and 6.5 million barrels of oil per day could move outside the strait through pipelines. And that estimates were based on Fujairah. The other major option is Saudi Aramco’s East-West Petroline pipeline that runs to Jeddah.

Perera wrote further that on March 1, Iranian missiles targeted Saudi Arabia’s main oil export terminal at Ras Tanura. On March 3, Iranian drones reached the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone. Debris from an intercepted drone caused a fire there. The real message for insurance companies is not the fire. The real concern lies in the next possible incident.

He concluded that Iran has shown that it can reach not only the Strait of Hormuz but also the routes that bypass it.