Is the war launched by the United States and Israel against Iran legal?

New Delhi: Air strikes by the United States and Israel on Iranian territory have pushed West Asia into a violent confrontation. Tehran is answering with attacks of its own. Civilian deaths continue to rise.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres condemned the fighting and urged both sides to respect international law. But the two sides justify their actions with claims and counter claims.

In this situation, the legal question requires a closer look at the rules that govern the use of force between countries.

The legal framework behind the war

Modern rules on war grew out of the devastation of the Second World War. Many nations accepted those rules through the United Nations Charter.

The charter sets a clear principle that countries cannot use military force against another country in normal circumstances.

Two provisions of the charter hold special importance. Article 2(4) bans the threat or use of force against another state. Article 51 allows the use of force in self-defence after an armed attack.

The core legal question now is this: Did Iran pose a real and immediate threat before the strikes began?

Claims and counter-claims

When the bombing campaign began on February 28, US President Donald Trump accused Iran of pursuing nuclear weapons that could threaten American allies and eventually reach the United States.

Two days later, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington knew Israel planned military action. He said Iran would have targeted the United States as well. This situation, according to him, forced the United States to strike first.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog said on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that Iran’s alleged bombing programme provided enough justification for the attacks.

Iran responded with strikes on Israel and on Middle Eastern locations hosting American military bases. Tehran described its actions as self-defence.

Rising civilian casualties

The fighting has taken a heavy toll.

The Iranian Red Crescent Society reported that more than 780 people died in the country as a result of joint US-Israel strikes. The number included 165 girls and staff killed during a strike on Shajareh Tayyebeh School, a girl’s elementary institution at Minab in southern Iran. The United States and Israel have not accepted responsibility for that attack.

Ongoing Israeli strikes in Lebanon have killed at least 102 people and injured over 638 as of March 5, according the Lebanese Ministry of Health.

Deaths also occurred in Israel and other Gulf countries. Six American soldiers died among several dozen casualties.

Were the initial strikes lawful?

Legal specialists believe the requirements for lawful self-defence appear difficult to establish in this case. Some experts also say Iran’s retaliation may violate international law.

They said valid self-defence requires clear and undeniable proof of an imminent attack. And there had not been any such evidence as it has not so far been presented. The experts said the beginning of the war could well be unlawful.

Debate also emerged inside the United States. Several Democratic leaders argued the campaign lacked legal authority. They said only the Congress can declare war.

The US president still holds powers as commander-in-chief. That role allows limited military action without a formal declaration of war.

Did Iran pose an immediate threat?

President Trump said the United States attempted dialogue after bombing three Iranian nuclear sites in June 2025. He said Iran rejected every opportunity to step back from its nuclear ambitions.

He also argued that Tehran was rebuilding its nuclear programme and developing long-range missiles capable of striking American allies, US troops abroad and eventually American territory.

Former intelligence officials claimed that Iranian missile forces had begun preparing for an attack even before the United States and Israel acted.

Meanwhile, Rafael Grossi from the International Atomic Energy Agency told a press conference that Iran has a large and ambitious nuclear programme. He said inspectors had found no evidence of an organised plan to build nuclear weapons.

A May 2025 assessment by the US Defense Intelligence Agency concluded that Iran could not produce long-range missiles for several years.

Specialists said there is a contradiction in earlier statements. President Trump previously said Iran’s nuclear programme had been completely destroyed during a 12-day Israel-Iran war last year.

The debate over “imminent threat”

The meaning of imminent danger has long divided legal experts. They explained that traditional interpretation refers to the final moment before an unavoidable attack.

Another debate concerns the timing of self-defence. Some experts believe force becomes lawful only after an attack begins. Others believe force may be justified if credible evidence shows an attack will happen very soon.

They stressed that such danger cannot lie many years in the future. They also said that two more conditions must be met. One of the two is necessity. This means there should be no peaceful option left. The other is proportionality. This means military action should be limited to what is needed.

Many scholars refer to the 1967 Six-Day War as one of the most famous examples of pre-emptive self-defence. Israel struck Egypt after large troop movements appeared near the border. Even that action was controversial at the time.

Is Iran’s retaliation lawful?

Some experts believe Iran may also have crossed legal boundaries because it is carrying out indiscriminate attacks on Gulf countries. Such actions, they said, violate international law.

Self-defence still requires proportionality. Military targets must be weighed against civilian harm. They added that missiles used by Iran lacked precision and clear targeting. Such weapons could easily be viewed as disproportionate and therefore unlawful.

The experts pointed to an example in Dubai. Iranian missiles struck the well-known Fairmont hotel. The building served as civilian infrastructure rather than a military target.

A dangerous precedent

Legal scholars warn that silence over unlawful force could weaken the global system built after the World War II.

They warned that acceptance of illegal force could encourage other states to act in the same way. They cited China and its claim over Taiwan as a possible example.

The analysts said nothing poses a greater threat to international order than accepting unlawful uses of force.

Writing for Chatham House, Marc Weller warned that accepting such actions could make it harder to oppose future “aggression by Russia or expansionist moves by China”. He said this could lead to accusations of double standards. He added that countries that support such actions could lose their legal and moral credibility.

He also warned that repeated violations without consequences could weaken the international system created after the World War–II. Over time, a different global order could emerge. In that situation, power could matter more than rules, and stronger countries could begin to decide outcomes.