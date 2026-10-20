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Is US preparing for new Iran attacks? Hegseth's secret meeting with Netanyahu fuels fresh speculation

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth’s reported meeting with Benjamin Netanyahu and Donald Trump’s endorsement of the Israeli prime minister have fuelled speculation about potential fresh US military strikes on Iran, while JD Vance has distanced himself from Israel’s election campaign.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 20, 2026, 09:04 AM IST|Updated: Oct 20, 2026, 09:04 AM IST
Is US preparing for new Iran attacks? Hegseth's secret meeting with Netanyahu fuels fresh speculation
Image Credit: ANI

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Zee Media Bureau

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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Is US preparing for new Iran attacks? Hegseth's secret meeting with Netanyahu fuels fresh speculation
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