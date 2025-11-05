Is US Preparing To Strike Venezuela? Reviving 20-Year-Old Abandoned Naval Base

US-Venezuela Tension: The island of Puerto Rico is seeing unusual activity. Satellite images show that the old Roosevelt Roads Naval Base, which had remained shut for two decades, is being revived. Roads to the runway are being cleared. New layers are being laid on the tarmac. The base lies on Puerto Rico’s eastern coast, about 800 kilometres from Venezuela. For many observers, this looks like the early stage of a military buildup.

The Roosevelt Roads Base was built in the 1940s during the Cold War. It once hosted aircraft, ships and thousands of U.S. personnel. In 2004, it was shut down and abandoned. Now, the sudden pace of construction has raised eyebrows in Washington and beyond. Officials have not confirmed any military plans, but defence watchers believe the activity points to growing pressure on Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro.

At the same time, civilian airports in Puerto Rico and nearby St. Croix are also being upgraded. Runways are being extended. Fuel storage and logistics areas are being expanded. Though meant for passenger flights, these airfields could easily double as support hubs if a military operation begins. Experts highlight that both sites are close enough to Venezuela for quick air deployment if needed.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Three U.S. defence officials and three naval analysts told Reuters that the recent moves appear aimed at signalling Maduro to step down or face action. Washington has long accused him of ruling as a dictator and stifling democracy. Since 2019, the United States has led sanctions and diplomatic campaigns against his government. The new activity near Venezuela’s border now shows a shift from words to visible preparation.

Inside Caracas, worry is growing. Reports by the Washington Post say President Maduro has reached out to Russia and China for help. He fears that the United States is planning an armed strike. Soon after, a Russian IL-76 cargo plane landed in Venezuela. The aircraft belonged to Aviacon Zitotrans, a company linked to the Wagner Group, a private Russian military outfit known for its role in Ukraine.

What the plane carried remains unclear. It could have been weapons, supplies or intelligence equipment. But its arrival sent a clear signal: Russia is standing by Venezuela.

Maduro has publicly said that the United States wants to destabilise his country and seize control of its oil wealth. Venezuela sits on one of the world’s largest crude reserves. Years of economic crisis have weakened its currency and eroded faith in the leadership. Pressure from Washington is now compounding the uncertainty.

Tensions in South America are growing fast. The United States insists it wants to protect democracy. But global analysts believe the push is about oil and influence. Russia and China are deepening ties with Maduro’s regime. Both nations see Venezuela as a way to counterbalance U.S. dominance in the region.

The United Nations has expressed concern over these developments. If the buildup continues, even a small misstep could spiral into a regional conflict. Last year, Venezuela clashed with Brazil and Guyana over border disputes. Any new military move could worsen the instability.

For now, Puerto Rico’s revived base stands as a message. It is a reminder of how old Cold War outposts can awaken when global rivalries resurface. What happens next will decide if this is mere posturing or the first sign of a larger confrontation.