Is your visa data safe? UK portal leak raises concerns for Indian applicants; Details here

Visa data leak: A major data breach concern has been raised after the UK visa portal leaked personal sensitive information submitted by the visa applicants from across the worldwide including Indians who apply for study, work, and tourism.

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According to the reports by TechCrunch, thousands of applicants who have submitted their personal details like passports, copies, selfies were reportedly exposed online due to a security flaw in the system.

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Why could Indian applicants be majorly affected?

As India remains one of the largest contributor to UK visa applications each year, especially in categories like higher education, skilled work and tourism. Consequently, this incident raises major concerns among Indian students, professionals and families who are planning to travel abroad.

It is believed by the experts that leaked passport details and facial images can potentially be exploited for identity theft, cyber fraud, phishing attacks or misuse on fake documentation platforms.

Security breach which reportedly remains unfixed

As per the reports, despite issues being disclosed, the concern has not been fully addressed. This has further raised questions around the cybersecurity preparedness of the digital visa processing system that can handle highly sensitive applicant information.

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The exposed data reportedly came from an online visa processing platform that is connected to UK immigration services. However, there is no official confirmation regarding how many applicants have been impacted globally.

Rising concern over growing dependence on digital visa system

The recent incident raises concerns over data privacy as countries have increasingly moved towards fully digital immigration and visa systems.

While the experts say that government and third-party visa service providers must strengthen cybersecurity measures and ensure stronger safeguards or applicant data. However, applicants are also being advised to stay alert for suspicious emails, financial activity or personal identity documents after submitting visa application online.









