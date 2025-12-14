Advertisement
NewsWorldISIS Attack In Syria Leaves Two US Soldiers Dead, Three Injured
ISIS ATTACK

ISIS Attack In Syria Leaves Two US Soldiers Dead, Three Injured

Two US soldiers and one civilian interpreter were killed in an ambush by a lone ISIS gunman in Syria, the US Central Command (USCENTCOM) confirmed.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Saurav Suman|Last Updated: Dec 14, 2025, 08:10 AM IST|Source: Bureau
ISIS Attack In Syria Leaves Two US Soldiers Dead, Three Injured

Two US soldiers and one civilian interpreter were killed in an ambush by a lone ISIS gunman in Syria, the US Central Command (USCENTCOM) confirmed on Saturday. The incident took place during ongoing counter-ISIS operations in the region.

Three other US soldiers were injured in the attack. The gunman was later engaged and killed by US and partner forces, according to the military.

Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell said the attack occurred in Palmyra, Syria. At the time of the incident, US forces were carrying out a key leader engagement as part of counter-terrorism efforts against ISIS.

Parnell confirmed that the victims included two US Army soldiers and one civilian US interpreter. Three soldiers were also wounded during the ambush and are receiving medical treatment.

 

CENTCOM Confirms Casualties

In an official statement, USCENTCOM said the attack happened on December 13. The military said the lone ISIS gunman carried out the ambush before being neutralised.

CENTCOM added that the identities of the deceased service members would be withheld for 24 hours. This step is being taken to allow time to notify the families of those killed. The command said more details would be shared as they become available.

(Also Read: Pakistan's 'Shadow Army' Exposed: 3 Million Jihadis Make Regular Military Look Like Toy Soldiers; Even 8-Year-Olds Can't Escape This Terror Factory)

US Officials React

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth reacted strongly to the attack, confirming that the gunman responsible was killed by partner forces. In a post on X, he warned that anyone targeting Americans would face a decisive response from the United States.

Secretary of the US Army Dan Driscoll also expressed his condolences following the incident. 

