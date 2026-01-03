The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said it has thwarted a potential terrorist attack planned for New Year’s Eve in North Carolina, arresting an 18-year-old who was allegedly inspired by the Islamic State (ISIS).

The FBI said the suspect, identified as Christian Sturdivant, had allegedly planned a violent attack targeting a grocery store in Mint Hill. The agency added that the accused was directly inspired by ISIS propaganda.

In a post on X, the FBI praised the swift and coordinated efforts of the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force, along with the New York Police Department, the US Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina, the Department of Justice and the Mint Hill Police Department, saying their actions helped protect the community and defend the homeland.

