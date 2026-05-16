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NewsWorldISIS second in command Abu-Bilal al-Minuki killed by US forces in Nigeria, says Trump
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ISIS second in command Abu-Bilal al-Minuki killed by US forces in Nigeria, says Trump

Trump welcomed the killing of Al-Minuki, stating that he would “no longer terrorize the people of Africa, or help plan operations to target Americans.”

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anamika Singh Parihar|Last Updated: May 16, 2026, 10:00 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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ISIS second in command Abu-Bilal al-Minuki killed by US forces in Nigeria, says Trump (Image Credit: ANI)

US President Donald Trump announced on Friday (local time) that American forces, along with the Nigerian armed forces, had eliminated Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, the  second-in-command of ISIS globally, in Nigeria.

In his Truth Social post, Trump wrote, “Tonight, at my direction, brave American forces and the Armed Forces of Nigeria flawlessly executed a meticulously planned and very complex mission to eliminate the most active terrorist in the world from the battlefield. Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, second in command of ISIS globally, thought he could hide in Africa, but little did he know we had sources who kept us informed on what he was doing."

Also Read | Delhi on high alert as intel flags potential terror attack threat, security tightened: Report

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Trump welcomed the killing of Al-Minuki, stating that he would “no longer terrorize the people of Africa, or help plan operations to target Americans.”

Trump further added, “He will no longer terrorize the people of Africa, or help plan operations to target Americans. With his removal, ISIS’s global operation is greatly diminished. Thank you to the Government of Nigeria for your partnership on this operation. GOD BLESS AMERICA!"

Also Read | J&K police seize terrorist property, nab drug peddlers in fresh crackdown

 

This is a developing story stay tuned for more updates...

 

 

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