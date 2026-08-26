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Tragedy in Islamabad: AC compressor blast claims the lives of 15 newborns at PIMS Hospital | VIDEO

A devastating fire caused by an air conditioner compressor explosion at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in Islamabad killed 15 newborns.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Aug 26, 2026, 10:38 AM IST|Updated: Aug 26, 2026, 11:07 AM IST
Tragedy in Islamabad: AC compressor blast claims the lives of 15 newborns at PIMS Hospital | VIDEO
Image Credit: Tragedy in Islamabad: AC compressor blast claims the lives of 15 newborns at PIMS Hospital

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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