Pakistan: Islamabad, Rawalpindi Under Partial Lockdown As Authorities Block TLP Protest

The twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi remained under partial lockdown for the second consecutive day on Saturday as authorities tightened security in anticipation of a protest by the hardline Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) group, Dawn reported.

According to reports from Dawn, the government deployed over 1,200 paramilitary personnel across Punjab to prevent the protest march, which began from Lahore via the Grand Trunk (GT) Road, from reaching the capital.

This comes after protestors turned violent Friday night, leading to clashes with police in Lahore.

According to Dawn, the march dubbed the "Gaza March" by the group was launched after Friday prayers from the party's headquarters on Multan Road in Lahore. The procession, led by TLP chief Saad Rizvi, drew thousands of supporters, many chanting religious slogans and carrying sticks, rods, and bricks.

The Islamabad Police said multiple cases had been registered against TLP supporters for holding rallies at different locations in violation of restrictions. Around 90 protesters were arrested from Tarnol and another 54 from Kati Pahari, officials said, as per Dawn.

The Tarnol case was filed after about 300 people carrying TLP flags and banners gathered near the Tarnol Railway Crossing, chanting slogans and calling on others to join the protest. When the group refused to disperse, police used force and seized sound systems.

In a separate incident, around 120 TLP supporters reportedly arrived at Kati Pahari from Taxila, armed with batons, salt and slingshots. Police launched a crackdown as the group prepared to march towards Faizabad, leading to more arrests.

Officials said around 110 Frontier Corps personnel were sent to Lahore and another contingent was deployed in Gujrat to assist local police in blocking the TLP march.

Meanwhile, Islamabad remained largely cut off from the rest of the country. Major entry and exit points, as well as internal routes, were sealed using around 500 shipping containers. The lockdown disrupted daily life and essential supplies, including milk, vegetables, poultry, and groceries.

Traders reported that many dairy and poultry shops had run out of stock, while vegetable prices surged due to supply chain blockages. They expressed hope that the government would reopen key routes by Sunday to avoid further shortages.

Police officials said some blockades were lifted on Saturday night to ease public inconvenience. Roads leading to the airport, Zero Point, Srinagar Highway, Murree Road (Bara Kahu exit), and Expressway (Koral side) were reopened.

Despite the high alert, no major TLP demonstrations were reported in Rawalpindi or Islamabad through Saturday, and the situation remained largely peaceful.

However, residents continued to face difficulties due to restricted movement and supply shortages.