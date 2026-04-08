‘Islamic NATO’ fails, Gen Munir stands alone – Why Pakistan’s strategy is in total crisis

New Delhi: Pakistan’s long-nurtured ambition to emerge as a security leader in the Muslim world is now facing a harsh reality. What once looked like a bold geopolitical move (building an “Islamic NATO” under Islamabad’s influence) is gradually turning into a strategic burden.

Under Field Marshal Asim Munir, Pakistan sought to present itself as a main military partner for Muslim nations. But ongoing regional wars and domestic compulsions have exposed the limits of that strategy.

Islamabad had attempted to bring together countries such as Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Egypt and Somalia through defence cooperation and security arrangements. The goal was to create a joint security system that would increase Pakistan’s importance and influence in the region.

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However, that ambition has faced challenges because of changing alliances, political limits and diplomatic setbacks.

Internal pressures complicate Pakistan’s position

Pakistan's position is complicated by internal pressures. Internal dynamics have had a major impact on Pakistan's strategic decisions. The country’s ability to take clear decisions in regional military operations is limited by a difficult balancing act.

About 15% of the country’s population belongs to the Shia community, which is present in both the military and civilian institutions. Supporting Iran could create internal tensions and unrest inside the country.

At the same time, supporting Tehran openly would expose Islamabad to pressure from Sunni-majority allies and complicate its relations with Western partners. This dual pressure has pushed it into a cautious posture. The resulting silence has drawn attention in Gulf capitals, where expectations had been built around Pakistan’s defence commitments.

The hesitation has slowly affected Islamabad’s credibility. Countries that once trusted Pakistan as a reliable security partner are now questioning that trust. Failing to take a clear stand during a major regional crisis has made the country look constrained by internal pressures rather than guided by clear strategy.

Diplomatic setbacks increase isolation

Pakistan’s efforts to play a diplomatic role have also run into problems. When it offered to mediate between Iran and the United States, Tehran rejected the proposal. The lack of engagement showed a growing trust deficit between the two neighbours.

Relations between Iran and Pakistan had already faced troubles following Iranian strikes targeting Jaish-al-Adl militants in Balochistan in January 2025. The incident widened the gap between the two countries and reduced space for diplomatic cooperation.

The events confirmed the idea that Pakistan’s influence in the region is limited.

Rising aggression under growing pressure

With pressure increasing at home and abroad, Pakistan’s military is concentrating more on internal security. Heightened operations in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa appear aimed at showing control and maintaining stability. These actions are also seen as an attempt to project strength while Pakistan’s diplomatic position is weak.

There are concerns that this rising pressure could increase tensions along the border with India. It is prompting Indian security agencies to be alert and closely monitor the situation.

Past experience shows that when leadership faces pressure at home, there is often a risk of rising external tensions. The present situation has therefore prompted caution in New Delhi.

‘Islamic NATO’ vision faces reality

Pakistan’s attempt to lead a coordinated Muslim security bloc once appeared ambitious and strategically important. The aim was to build a joint security system that could influence events in the region and boost Pakistan’s role. But changing alliances, internal limits and diplomatic setbacks have made that plan harder to achieve.

It was believed that General Munir’s promotion to field marshal was an attempt to consolidate power. However, the changing local environment has created obstacles that are challenging to overcome.

Pakistan’s government is in a tough spot because of internal pressures, weak diplomatic ties and limited options. The idea of an “Islamic NATO”, once a symbol of Pakistan’s ambitions, now shows how regional politics are making things difficult. As tensions rise and alliances evolve, Islamabad has less room to act. It puts more pressure on its goals.