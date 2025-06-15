Islamic Revolution Guards Corps 8 More Senior Commanders Killed In Israeli Attacks

Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) eight senior commanders of its aerospace division were killed in Israel's Friday airstrikes.

IRGC confirmed this in a statement published on its official news outlet Sepah News, IANS reported, quoting Xinhua.

The slain commanders include Mahmoud Bagheri, Davoud Sheikhian, Mohammad-Bagher Taherpour, Mansour Safarpour, Masoud Tayyeb, Khosrow Hassani, Javad Jorsara, and Mohammad Aghajafari.

Meanwhile, amid conflict between Iran and Israel, US President Donald Trump on Sunday said that both countries 'will make a deal,' just like he got India and Pakistan to make one.

“Iran and Israel should make a deal, and will make a deal, just like I got India and Pakistan to make, in that case by using TRADE with the United States to bring reason, cohesion, and sanity into the talks with two excellent leaders who were able to quickly make a decision and STOP,” Trump said on Truth Social.

President Trump took credit for brokering peace agreements between various countries and said that peace would soon be established between Israel and Iran.

"Also, during my first term, Serbia and Kosovo were going at it hot and heavy, as they have for many decades, and this long time conflict was ready to break out into WAR. I stopped it (Biden has hurt the longer-term prospects with some very stupid decisions, but I will fix it, again!). Another case is Egypt and Ethiopia, and their fight over a massive dam that is having an effect on the magnificent Nile River. There is peace, at least for now, because of my intervention, and it will stay that way! Likewise, we will have PEACE, soon, between Israel and Iran," he added.

Israel, in the early hours of Friday, launched preemptive airstrikes on Iran, hitting its nuclear and military facilities. The operation, dubbed 'Rising Lion,' killed several of Iran's top military commanders, nuclear scientists, and civilians.

The Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Mohammad Bagheri; IRGC's Chief Commander, Hossein Salami; Commander of Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, Gholam-Ali Rashid; and Commander of the IRGC's Aerospace Division, Amir Ali Hajizadeh, were assassinated in the Israeli airstrikes on Tehran.

In retaliation, Iran launched several waves of missile and drone attacks against Israel.