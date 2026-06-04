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NewsWorldIsrael and Lebanon agree to implement ceasefire, contingent on Hezbollah actions
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Israel and Lebanon agree to implement ceasefire, contingent on Hezbollah actions

The diplomatic advancement comes against the backdrop of a fragile security situation, with the ongoing ceasefire have witnessed repeated violations, with Israel and Hezbollah continuing to trade strikes.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 04, 2026, 06:23 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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Israel and Lebanon agree to implement ceasefire, contingent on Hezbollah actionsRepresentative Image (Image Credit: ANI)

In a notable diplomatic development, Israel and Lebanon have reached an understanding on the implementation of a ceasefire, contingent upon the complete cessation of Hezbollah attacks and the withdrawal of all Hezbollah fighters from southern Lebanon, according to a joint statement issued after the latest round of US-mediated negotiations on Wednesday.

The breakthrough comes amid recent Israeli warnings of possible intensified military action in Lebanon, a source of regional tension that had raised concerns about its potential impact on parallel diplomatic engagements between the United States and Iran.

The diplomatic advancement comes against the backdrop of a fragile security situation, with the ongoing ceasefire have witnessed repeated violations, with Israel and Hezbollah continuing to trade strikes.

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