Israel and Lebanon agree to implement ceasefire, contingent on Hezbollah actions

In a notable diplomatic development, Israel and Lebanon have reached an understanding on the implementation of a ceasefire, contingent upon the complete cessation of Hezbollah attacks and the withdrawal of all Hezbollah fighters from southern Lebanon, according to a joint statement issued after the latest round of US-mediated negotiations on Wednesday.

The breakthrough comes amid recent Israeli warnings of possible intensified military action in Lebanon, a source of regional tension that had raised concerns about its potential impact on parallel diplomatic engagements between the United States and Iran.

The diplomatic advancement comes against the backdrop of a fragile security situation, with the ongoing ceasefire have witnessed repeated violations, with Israel and Hezbollah continuing to trade strikes.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

This is a developing story... stay tuned for more updates...