Israel Approves New Body To Oversee 'Voluntary Relocation' Of Gaza Palestinians

Israel's Security Cabinet has approved the establishment of a controversial new directorate to coordinate the "voluntary relocation" of Palestinians from Gaza to third countries, the Defence Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

The directorate, which will operate under the Defence Ministry, will oversee the "voluntary departure" of Gaza residents who "express interest" in relocating.

The ministry did not name any third countries or confirm whether any have agreed to accept potential refugees. However, Israeli officials have been holding talks with several countries in Africa, the Middle East, and parts of Asia.

According to the ministry, the directorate will prepare and facilitate the "safe and supervised" departure of Gaza residents. It said inspection points for pedestrian crossings would be established in designated areas of Gaza, along with infrastructure to support travel by land, sea, or air to destination countries.

Defence Minister Israel Katz is expected to announce the head of the directorate in the coming days, Xinhua news agency reported.

"We are working through all available means to implement the vision of the US President," Katz said.

"Any Gazan resident who wishes to leave voluntarily for a third country will be allowed to do so."

In February, US President Donald Trump presented a plan to transfer Gaza's Palestinian population to neighbouring countries, as part of a broader vision to rebuild the war-torn enclave as a "Riviera."

He later backtracked on the plan following international condemnations.

Critics argue that while the relocation program is described as voluntary, it aligns with Israeli efforts to depopulate Gaza amid the ongoing war and worsening humanitarian crisis.

The decision by Israel's Security Cabinet comes as Israeli forces launch a renewed air and ground offensive across Gaza, effectively ending a two-month ceasefire. Thousands of Palestinians have been displaced again as bombardments intensify.

The conflict began on October 7, 2023, when Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israeli towns, killing around 1,200 people. The war has since devastated Gaza, reducing large areas to rubble. Gaza-based health authorities said in a statement on Sunday that the Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has topped 50,000.