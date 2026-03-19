Israel attacks South Pars gas field- Why is it important to Iran?

Israel’s strike on Iran’s key offshore South Pars natural gas field, the largest attack on Iranian energy production facilities since the war began on February 28, triggered swift retaliation.

Iran launched a wave of ballistic missiles at Qatar’s Ras Laffan Industrial City late Wednesday night.

Qatar’s state oil company QatarEnergy reported “extensive damage” after Iranian missiles struck the Ras Laffan Industrial City, which processes about one‑fifth of the world’s gas supply.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Saudi Arabia said it intercepted and destroyed four ballistic missiles launched toward Riyadh on Wednesday, along with an attempted drone attack on a gas facility in its eastern region.

On Thursday, Iran again targeted Qatar’s gas facilities, and its missiles also aimed at the Saudi capital.

Iranian state television announced on Thursday morning, just minutes before Trump’s speech, that a second wave of missiles had hit Ras Laffan.

Soon, the US President stated that Israel carried out the attack on Iran’s key offshore South Pars natural gas field, and maintained that the United States “had no prior knowledge of this particular strike.”

The escalation intensifies the unprecedented disruption of global energy supplies, significantly raising the political stakes for Trump, as per a Reuters report.

“Israel, out of anger over what has taken place in the Middle East, has violently lashed out at a major facility known as the South Pars Gas Field in Iran,” Trump posted on X on Wednesday.

“Unfortunately, Iran did not know this , or any of the relevant facts regarding the South Pars attack, and unjustifiably and unfairly targeted part of Qatar’s LNG gas facility. NO MORE ATTACKS WILL BE MADE BY ISRAEL on this extremely important and valuable South Pars Field unless Iran unwisely decides to attack, in this case, very innocent Qatar,” added Trump.

Why does South Pars draws red line for Trump? How important is it to Iran?

South Pars is the Iranian sector of the world’s largest natural gas deposit, which Iran shares with Qatar, a close U.S ally and host of America’s largest military base in the Gulf.

South Pars, the world’s largest gas field, serves as a crucial source of domestic energy for Iran, a country already grappling with frequent gas and electricity shortages.

The South Pars gas field, the largest known natural gas field in the world, stretches across about 9,700 square kilometres in the Persian Gulf and forms the Iranian half of a shared supergiant reservoir with Qatar.

It is estimated to hold roughly 14–51 trillion cubic metres of gas, accounting for a significant share of global reserves and serving as the backbone of Iran’s gas supply, with production from its facilities feeding power plants, industries and export infrastructure.

The strike has also sparked fears of a broader escalation, with targets on critical energy plants.

With the already soaring oil prices, attacks on gas plants can further elevate prices, and extensive damage on energy plants can take years to recover.

For Iran, it is both an economic lifeline and a core element of its energy‑security calculation, so an Israeli attack on it dramatically raises the risk of wider regional escalation and global energy‑market volatility.

South Pars provides about two‑thirds of Iran’s natural gas production, directly powering electricity generation, heating, and much of its petrochemical and gasoline‑feedstock base.

The field feeds gas‑condensate and feedstocks to major refineries and petrochemical complexes, and its output underpins a large share of Iran’s industrial activity and export‑linked trade.

Even partial or temporary damage to South Pars and associated processing plants, such as Asaluyeh, can cut gas flows, disrupt Gulf‑linked LNG exports, and push oil and gas prices sharply higher.

Washington wants to limit damage to major gas‑processing nodes such as Asaluyeh and Ras Laffan so that global LNG and oil prices do not spiral into a broader economic shock that could backfire on US consumers and allies.

Although several reports suggest the strikes on Iran’s South Pars gas field followed a green light from US President Donald Trump, as per Axios, similarly Reuters noted that Israeli media widely reported the attack on the South Pars gas field had been carried out with the consent of the United States.

















