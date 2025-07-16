Israel Bombs Syria: Entrance Of Army Headquarters Hit In Air Strike As Tel Aviv Warns Damascus

In a warning to Damascus, the Israeli Air Force carried out bombings at the entrance of the Syrian regime's military headquarters, said the Israel Defence Forces. The Israeli army is already making advances into the Sweida area in southern Syria amid the ongoing conflict. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katzz has already warned Syria of further strikes if Suweida is not vacated by the Syrian forces.

"The IDF continues to monitor developments and the regime's actions against Druze civilians in southern Syria. In accordance with directives from the political echelon, the IDF is striking in the area and remains prepared for various scenarios," the military said.

Over the last 24 hours, Israeli Air Force aircraft have also attacked tanks, rocket launchers, weapons, and pick-up trucks armed with heavy machine guns, which were making their way to the Sweida. Previously, numerous Druze citizens from Israel crossed over from the Golan Heights into southern Syria, according to Israeli sources, as clashes erupted between Druze fighters and forces of the Syrian interim government.

On Tuesday, Syria's defense minister announced a ceasefire in Suweida, stating that an agreement had been reached with local leaders to allow security forces to be deployed in the area, as reported by the Xinhua news agency. However, one Druze spiritual leader called for local fighters to continue their resistance.

Following the Syrian forces' deployment, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported allegations against government forces and their allies for executing at least 19 Druze civilians, including 12 individuals at a family guest house.

Root Of Conflict

The root of the conflict lies in an earlier incident in which a young Druze man was assaulted and robbed by armed Bedouins at a temporary checkpoint near al-Masriyah. In retaliation, local Druze fighters detained several Bedouin members, escalating the situation.

Last Saturday, heavy gunfire and the sound of shelling echoed through the city, forcing many residents indoors and prompting urgent calls from community leaders for intervention to de-escalate the situation.

Recurring incidents of kidnapping and armed assault have plagued the vital road linking Sweida to Damascus in recent months. Locals blame the deteriorating security situation and the absence of state control over armed factions for the violence.

Why Did Israel Attack Syria?

Israle has attacked Syria over three key issues -

Protection of the Druze Population: The Sweida areas is predominantly inhabited by the Druze minority, a religious group with strong ties to Israel. Clashes have erupted between Syrian government forces and Druze armed groups. Israel and Druze people allege atrocities by the Syrian regime and thus, to protect them, Israel carries out strikes on Syria.

Maintaining a Demilitarized Zone at Borders: Israel seeks to prevent the establishment of a military threat along Syrian border. Following the ousting of Bashar al-Assad's regime in December 2024, there's been a power vacuum and shifting control in Syria. Israel has expressed concern about the presence of Islamist militants and other hostile groups near its border with the Golan Heights (which Israel occupies and annexed). They aim to establish a 'sterile defense zone' and ensure that Syrian forces, particularly those with heavy weaponry, are not positioned in areas that could pose a threat to Israel.

Disrupting Iranian and Hezbollah Influence: Israel has conducted numerous airstrikes in Syria over decades to target Iranian and Hezbollah military infrastructure located in the area. These actions are part of a broader strategy to prevent Iran from entrenching itself militarily in Syria and to curb Hezbollah's capabilities, which Israel views as a direct threat to its security. (With Agency inputs)