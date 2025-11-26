Israel Calling Back Centuries-Old Indian Jewish Community – Who Are The Bnei Menashe?

Tel Aviv/New Delhi: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has approved a plan to bring Jewish communities living in India back to Israel. Finalised on November 23, the decision allows for the inclusion of nearly 5,800 members of the Bnei Menashe community from India by 2030. These communities have resided for centuries in northeastern Indian states of Mizoram and Manipur.

The Israeli government has sanctioned settling them gradually in Israel’s Galilee region in the north. The area is sensitive, having been heavily affected by clashes with the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.

Over the past two years, thousands of residents in northern Israel have been displaced due to ongoing hostilities. Netanyahu described the decision as “necessary”, emphasising that it will strengthen northern Israel.

The Bnei Menashe will be settled in the Galilee region of northern Israel, a hilly area that includes major cities such as Nazareth, Tiberias and Safed. The region borders Lebanon to the north and is bounded by the Jordan Valley and the Sea of Galilee to the east.

From India To Israel

According to the Israeli government’s plan, the first group of 1,200 Bnei Menashe members will arrive next year. The Immigration Department will oversee their resettlement and integration. Upon arrival, they will receive financial assistance, Hebrew language training, job placement and initial housing. The government has allocated around $27 million for this first phase.

Reports indicate that approximately 4,000 members of this community have already settled in Israel over the past few years. The plan was formulated after consultations with the Indian government.

Population growth is a critical strategic concern for Israel given its war with Palestine. With a population of about 10.1 million, roughly 73% of whom are Jewish, Israel faces demographic pressure from around 5.5 million Palestinians in adjacent territories.

To maintain a demographic advantage and boost the Jewish population, Israel has increasingly sought to bring Jewish communities from around the world back to the country.

Who Are India’s Bnei Menashe?

The Bnei Menashe tribe traces its ancestry to the biblical tribe of Manasseh, considered one of Israel’s “lost tribes”. Many members of the community practiced Christianity before formally embracing Judaism and receiving recognition from Israel’s Chief Rabbi.

They follow traditional Jewish rituals, celebrate festivals such as Sukkot and have established synagogues within their communities.

Israel did not officially recognise Bnei Menashe immigration until 2005, when the then-Chief Rabbi confirmed that the community descended from a lost tribe of Israel. Since then, Tel Aviv opened its doors to the community for resettlement.