"Israel Committed To Returning All Of The Hostages': Netanyahu Following Release of 3 Women In Gaza Ceasefire Deal

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reiterated his commitment to securing the release of all hostages following Hamas' handover of three Israeli women as part of the initial phase of the historic Gaza ceasefire agreement.

Three women have been held captive for 471 days since October 7, 2023, when Hamas militants attacked southern Israel, killing over 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducting more than 200 others.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister of Israel wrote, "The Government of Israel embraces the three women who have returned. Their families have been updated by the relevant authorities that they are with our forces."

"The Government of Israel is committed to returning all of the hostages and missing," the post added.

Following the announcement of the release, Israel Defense Forces spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari stated, "Today, as part of these ongoing efforts, we welcomed home three hostages, three young women, after 471 days in Hamas captivity...Today, we salute and embrace them and their families as they reunite after so long."

The three women hostages released including Romi Gnen, Emily Damari, and Doron Steinbrecher.

While adressing a briefing he said, "Emily, Doron, and Romi are now in safe hands. Minutes ago, Emily, Doron, and Romi were reunited with IDF and ISA forces--they are now with us and on their way home. They are on their way to the IDF's initial reception center, where they will receive initial medical care and be reunited with their families. From there, they will be transferred to the hospital."

"Emily Tehila Damari, who was abducted from Kibbutz Kfar Aza, marked her 28th birthday in captivity. Doron Steinbrecher, who was abducted from Kibbutz Kfar Aza, marked her 31st birthday in captivity. Romi Gonen, from Kfar Vradim, was abducted from the 'Nova' music festival and marked her 24th birthday in captivity," he added.

(With ANI Inputs)