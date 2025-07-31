Israel Condemns Canada’s Plan To Recognize State Of Palestine: “Israel Will Not Bow Or Accept A Jihadist State”

Israel has strongly condemned Canada’s plan to recognize Palestine as a state, stating that it "rejects Canada’s endorsement of Palestinian statehood."

"We reject Canada’s endorsement of Palestinian statehood," Israel's Foreign Ministry said.

Israel’s Ambassador to Canada Iddo Moed added that Israel will not "bow" to "distorted campaign of international pressure against it" or accept imposition of a jihadist state that threatens its existence.

“Let us be clear: Israel will not bow to the distorted campaign of international pressure against it. We will not sacrifice our very existence by permitting the imposition of a jihadist state on our ancestral homeland that seeks our annihilation,” said Israel’s Ambassador to Canada, Iddo Moed.

Moed asserted that recognizing a Palestinian state in the absence of an accountable government rewards and legitimizes the monstrous barbarity of Hamas on October 7, 2023, and punishes both Israeli and Palestinian victims of Hamas, ultimately vindicating Hamas.

"Recognizing a Palestinian state in the absence of accountable government, functioning institutions, or benevolent leadership rewards and legitimizes the monstrous barbarity of Hamas on October 7, 2023. It punishes Israeli and Palestinian victims of Hamas, vindicates Hamas’ Western sympathizers fueling antisemitism, and hardens Hamas’ position at the negotiation table at a most critical time," he added.

On October 7, 2023, Hamas and allied Palestinian terrorist groups launched a massive surprise attack on Israel, the deadliest attack on Israeli territory since 1948.

Canada on Wednesday announced that it will formally recognize the State of Palestine this September during the 80th United Nations General Assembly.

“Canada has long been committed to a two-state solution. An independent, viable, and sovereign Palestinian state living side by side with the State of Israel in peace and security – that is the vision we are reaffirming,” Prime Minister Mark Carney confirmed on Wednesday.

Canada’s move follows similar steps taken by European countries. France has announced it will officially recognize Palestine during the UN General Assembly meeting in September. The United Kingdom, led by Prime Minister Keir Starmer, has also announced that it will recognize Palestine in September unless Israel commits to long-term peace.