Israel Confirms Killing Hamas Terror Cell Leader Involved In October 7 attack
Israel confirmed killing Hamas commander Hamza Asafah, involved in the October 7 massacre and a hostage release event in Gaza.
Israel confirmed it had eliminated the head of a Hamas Nukhba Force terror cell who participated in the October 7 massacre as well as a hostage release "ceremony," in February, the Israel Defense Forces said.
The IDF said Hamza Wael Muhammad Asafah, head of a Nukhba terrorist cell in Hamas' Deir-al Balah battalion, was killed two weeks ago in central Gaza.
"As part of his role in the terrorist organization, Asafah participated in the cynical hostage release ceremony of the returning Israeli hostages Eliyahu Sharabi, Ohad Ben-Ami, and Or Levy," the army said.
At least 1,180 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the 59 remaining hostages, 36 are believed to be dead.
