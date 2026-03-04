Israel's 'Pentagon' hit? Iran claims successful strike on defence ministry headquarters

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has claimed it successfully struck the Hakiriya complex in central Tel Aviv, the main military headquarters of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

According to Iran’s IRGC Aerospace Division, missile and drone attacks effectively targeted what it described as the Israeli Ministry of War and the General Staff offices, Iranian state media reported.

Tehran said the operation succeeded due to what it called “technical gaps” in Israel’s multi-layered air defence network, which allegedly allowed the projectiles to reach sensitive military infrastructure. Reports noted smoke rising over parts of central Tel Aviv.

Israel, however, has not officially confirmed the strike or any damage to the high-security command facility.

(This is a developing story.)