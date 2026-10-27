/Israel election 2026: ‘Your vote means a lot’ – what Israelis want Netanyahu to answer for

Jerusalem: Israelis headed to polling stations on Tuesday (October 27) to vote in an election dominated by the war, rising living costs and competing views on the country’s political leadership. Voters across age groups shared their hopes for a change in government, a stronger economy and a more peaceful future.
Speaking to ANI in Jerusalem, 23-year-old Leonite said that he was voting against Benjamin Netanyahu. He accused the prime minister of dividing Israeli society and said that he feared the country could move towards dictatorship if he won another term.
“First thing first, I think that we have to save our country from dictatorship, which is going to happen if Netanyahu wins his seat again,” he said.
“Unfortunately, he divided our country and our people into two groups, real Jews and not real Jews. I think it's not the right thing to do, and I am here to vote against him and for values that I believe,” he added.
Leonite also called for a change in Israel’s approach to international relations. He argued that Netanyahu had taken an overly radical approach and said that he did not believe most Israelis supported his actions.
The cost of living was another major issue for him. He cited high supermarket prices and blamed monopolies for keeping prices elevated.
“There is no reason for supermarket prices to be so high. Monopolies have a strong hold on our economy, and we need to break their grip,” he said.
Leonite said that the war was costing Israel heavily in financial and human terms and called for an end to the fighting.
“The war is costing us a lot of money. We want the killing to stop, and we do not want any more people to die,” he said.
Urging people to vote regardless of their political leanings, he said, “Everybody has to come here because we actually live in democracy and your vote really means a lot. It doesn't matter who you are going to vote for, far-right, far-left, something in the middle.”
He also appealed to Israelis to preserve their sense of unity despite political disagreements.
“We are the same. We are the same nation. Same people who know how to talk with each other. We actually love and support each other, and we should not forget that,” he said.
Pascal, who said he had lived in Israel for seven years, also expressed hope for a new government and a better life.
“I like my small country, but like so much,” he told ANI, describing his affection for his country.
Speaking about the recurring wars, he said that he wanted the country to experience a period of peace.
“Israel is a beautiful country, but there has been war after war for so long. I think it would be good for everyone to have some peace,” he said.
A total of 7,331,981 eligible voters are expected to cast their ballots across the country. Polling stations are scheduled to close at 10 pm local time on Tuesday.
The election has also brought former Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot into a direct contest with Netanyahu’s Likud-led bloc. Eisenkot, whose Yashar party is part of the Opposition challenge, has made accountability for the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack a poll issue and called for an independent commission of inquiry.
Ahead of voting, he invoked the time of the Hamas attack in a message urging Israelis to support his party.
“06:29 Remember this hour when you go to vote. Today we have an opportunity to put a slip in the ballot box, to replace the government of October 7th and the shirking and to set Israel on a new and better path. To be worthy. I am committed,” he wrote on X.
In a separate final message, he said that Netanyahu should leave office after the election and the formation of a new government. He argued that Israel needed a prime minister whose decisions would put national security ahead of political interests.
“Benjamin Netanyahu will conclude his role immediately following the election results that will take place tomorrow and the establishment of the next government, which will be carried out expeditiously. We will ensure that this is how it will be. The people of Israel will elect a prime minister whose considerations will always be for the good of Israel, who will never act out of political interests at the expense of Israel's security and the fighters of the IDF,” he posted.
Meanwhile, Netanyahu urged voters to back Likud and portrayed the Opposition as a left-leaning bloc that could depend on Arab parties to form a government.
“Israel's enemies only want us to lose – because then a dangerous left-wing government of Eisenkot and Lieberman, with Yair Golan and the Arab parties, will rise here. The way to stop them is to go out and vote only Likud,” he wrote in a late-night message on Monday.
After the votes are counted, President Isaac Herzog will consult the leaders of the elected parties before asking the lawmaker he considers best placed to form a government to begin coalition negotiations.
The candidate will have 28 days to assemble a coalition, with a possible extension of 14 days. If that attempt fails, another party leader may receive 28 days to try to form a government, without an extension.
If the second attempt also falls short, at least 61 members of the Knesset can ask the president to assign the task to a particular lawmaker during a further 21-day period.
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