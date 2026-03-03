Israel eliminates PIJ commander Abu Hamza, Hezbollah intel chief Hussein Makled in Beirut

The Israeli Air Force has confirmed that it eliminated two high-profile targets linked to Hezbollah in Lebanon. Sharing the details on X, the IAF said that Abu Hamza Rami, who was commander of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad and Hussein Makled, the head of Hezbollah’s intelligence headquarters, have been eliminated in two separate strikes carried out by the Israeli forces.

"Commander of Palestinian Islamic Jihad in the Lebanon sector in Beirut. Abu Hamza Rami carried out hundreds of terrorist attacks against IDF troops and Israeli civilians, including recruiting and training terrorists and procuring weapons. During Operation Northern Arrows, he managed the movement of PIJ’s terrorists along the Syria-Lebanon border and their activities against IDF troops in southern Lebanon," said the IAF.

It further added that the elimination has significantly degraded PIJ’s ability to carry out terrorist operations against Israel.

In another post, it said, "Hussein Makled, the head of Hezbollah’s intelligence headquarters, was eliminated in a precise strike in Beirut. In response to the rockets fired from Lebanon to Israel, the IDF precisely struck senior Hezbollah terrorists in Beirut, dozens of Hezbollah & Iranian terrorist regime command centres, and a site that was used by Hezbollah to store weapons in Tyre. The IDF is prepared for a multiple-front scenario and to combat any threat posed to Israel and Israeli civilians," it said.

Notably, Lebanon-based Hezbollah opened a front against Israel once again in support of Iran this time.

Israeli warplanes carried out intensive airstrikes at dawn on Monday in Beirut's southern suburbs, hours after rockets were fired from Lebanese territory toward Israel, local television channel al-Jadeed reported.

The Israeli strikes targeted Dahieh, a Hezbollah stronghold in the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital, prompting residents to flee their homes amid fears of further escalation, according to the report. Ambulances rushed to the affected areas to evacuate casualties. No official toll was immediately available, Xinhua news agency reported.

Lebanon's Hezbollah group said in a statement that it had launched rockets and drones toward Israel in retaliation for the Saturday killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in joint Israeli-US strikes on Iran.