Israel-Hamas Ceasefire: Netanyahu Says Deal To Release Hostages Held In Gaza Has Been Reached

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed on Friday that an agreement has been reached for the release of hostages held in Gaza. This development follows weeks of discussions and some last-minute delays in finalizing a ceasefire, aimed at pausing the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, which has raged for over 15 months.

Netanyahu announced that he would convene his security Cabinet later on Friday, followed by a government meeting to approve the long-awaited deal. According to a statement from his office, Israel remains committed to fulfilling all the objectives of the war, including securing the return of all hostages, whether they are dead or alive.

The deal would see dozens of hostages held by Hamas released in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel. Additionally, it would facilitate the return of displaced Palestinians to their homes in Gaza, which have been devastated during the conflict.

Conflict Details

The war began on October 7, 2023, when militants from Gaza launched a brutal attack on Israel, killing more than 1,200 Israeli civilians and taking hundreds hostage. In response, Israel's military has conducted a series of airstrikes and ground operations in Gaza, which have resulted in the deaths of over 46,000 Palestinians.

Amid the violence, multiple human rights organizations have accused Israel of committing war crimes, a claim the Israeli government rejects.

Obstacles to the Agreement

Despite the announcement, the deal has faced significant obstacles, including disputes over specific terms. Netanyahu's office had earlier indicated that Hamas was attempting to extract further concessions, although the details of these demands remained unclear.

In a Thursday briefing, Israeli government spokesman David Mencer mentioned that Hamas’ new demands involved the deployment of Israeli forces in the Philadelphi corridor, a region bordering Egypt that Israel seized in May.

Hamas, however, rejected these claims. Senior official Izzat al-Rishq reaffirmed the group's commitment to the ceasefire agreement, which had been brokered by key international mediators, including the United States and Qatar.

Internal Israeli Political Resistance

The ceasefire and hostage deal have also sparked fierce opposition within Netanyahu’s right-wing coalition government. Some members of the far-right factions, crucial to Netanyahu's political survival, have voiced strong opposition to the agreement.

On Thursday, Israel’s hardline National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, threatened to leave the government if the ceasefire deal was approved, signaling the deep political divisions within the ruling coalition.

Continuing Violence in Gaza

Meanwhile, despite the ongoing negotiations, violence in Gaza continues. On Thursday, Israeli airstrikes killed at least 72 people, as the war-ravaged region continues to bear the brunt of the conflict.