Israel has named its attack against Iran 'Lion’s Roar'

Israel has named its operation against Iran “Lion’s Roar.” According to the Times of Israel, The name was decided upon by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, after the IDF had a different internal name for the strikes.

The name of the last IDF operation targeting Iran, in June 2025, was “Rising Lion.”

Israel has attacked several cities, including Iran's capital, Tehran. A US official told Al-Jazeera that the attacks on Iran are part of a joint military operation between the US and Israel.

The attack also occurred near the residence of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Following the attack, Khamenei has been moved to a safe location. A dust storm is visible in the cities following the attack, which took place on Saturday morning, Indian time.

The Israel Defence Forces, while announcing the attack on Iran, described it as a "preemptive attack." Bombs were heard and air raid sirens were sounding in several cities, including Tehran.

Following the attack, Iran has grounded all flights and completely evacuated its airspace. Meanwhile, air raid sirens are also blaring in Israel. Sensitive areas are being evacuated, and people have been urged to stay indoors.

Earlier, Israel has named its military operation against Iran ‘Shield of Judah,’ a title intended to signify the protection of Judaism and the Jewish people.



The phrase Shield of Judah evokes imagery of protection and defense — “shield” as a defensive symbol and “Judah” referring to the historical and cultural heartland of the Jewish people.

The choice of this name is clearly meant to underscore Israel’s justification that the operation is aimed at protecting the state and its population from what its leaders describe as an imminent security threat from Iran.

However, after the strike, Netanyahu changed the name of operation.

More detailed in the operation is yet to come.