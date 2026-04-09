The 50% gamble: Why the Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire faces imminent collapse over the Strait of Hormuz

Will the ceasefire hold on for two weeks? - The ceasefire is extremely fragile, with roughly a 50% chance of holding, according to recent assessments. Key irritants—Israel’s ongoing offensive against Hezbollah in Lebanon and Iran's threat to close the Strait of Hormuz—are actively undermining the truce.

Continued Israeli strikes could prompt a severe retaliatory response from Hezbollah, leading to a total collapse of the ceasefire. No doubt Hezbollah is a potent threat to Israel from southern Lebanon.

Over a period of time, Hezbollah has collected a number of missiles, rockets, and drones and fires on northern Israel, due to which more than 15 thousand Israelis have to be relocated to a safer place.

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Chances of the ceasefire holding low to moderate confidence: The situation is described as highly volatile, with both US and Iran labeling the deal a success, yet attacks continue on the ground.

Volatile environment: Ongoing military actions, including Israeli strikes on Hezbollah and potential retaliation, make maintaining the agreement difficult.

50% risk: Most of the experts estimate the probability of the ceasefire lasting to be only about 50%, due to intense, ongoing conflicts.

Main reasons for potential collapse of Israel

Hezbollah Operations: Israel asserts the ceasefire does not restrict its right to continue operations against Hezbollah, which they claim is necessary for security. Conversely, mediators (like Pakistan) suggest the truce should cover these actions, creating a disagreement on terms.

Strait of Hormuz closure: Iran has taken actions to close the Strait of Hormuz in response to Israeli actions in Lebanon. Charging tolls or blocking this crucial shipping lane severely tests the international commitment to the ceasefire and could spark a direct response.

Failure of enforcement: The Lebanese government is seen as weak with limited capability to enforce the agreement, particularly in curbing Hezbollah's actions.

Third-party interventions: Continued strikes or provocations by Hezbollah or other Iranian-backed groups, prompting a strong counter-response from Israel.

The situation remains highly volatile & fluid, with both sides, particularly Israel, retaining the intention to continue military operations against Hezbollah to weaken It's military capabilities but unfortunately it is threatening the stability of the ceasefire. Since Hezbollah is Iran proxy, Iran is not going to leave Hezbollah to leave alone to defend itself.

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