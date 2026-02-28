Israel hits Southern Lebanon: IDF launches airstrikes in Iqlim al-Tuffah | Video
Israeli military launched fresh airstrikes on the Blat and Wadi Barghouti regions of southern Lebanon today.
Israeli warplanes targeted the Blat and Wadi Barghouti areas within southern Lebanon’s Iqlim al-Tuffah region.
#WATCH | Tehran, Iran | Israel has launched a preventative missile attack against Iran, the Israeli defence minister said; visuals of the aftermath of the strike in Iran as a plume of smoke billows into the sky
The U.S. participated in the (Iran) attack and was also carrying out… pic.twitter.com/tzfR1WnDhO — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2026
(This is a developing story.)
