NewsWorldIsrael hits Southern Lebanon: IDF launches airstrikes in Iqlim al-Tuffah | Video
ISRAEL STRIKES LEBANON

Israel hits Southern Lebanon: IDF launches airstrikes in Iqlim al-Tuffah | Video

Israeli military launched fresh airstrikes on the Blat and Wadi Barghouti regions of southern Lebanon today.
 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Feb 28, 2026, 12:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Israel hits Southern Lebanon: IDF launches airstrikes in Iqlim al-Tuffah | VideoIsrael hits Southern Lebanon. (Photo source: X/@StayInformedNow)

Israeli warplanes targeted the Blat and Wadi Barghouti areas within southern Lebanon’s Iqlim al-Tuffah region. 

 

(This is a developing story.)

