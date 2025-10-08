Israel Intercepts Gaza-Bound Aid Flotilla, Boards Multiple Vessels
The Israeli military has once again intercepted vessels from the ongoing Gaza aid flotilla, including the Freedom Flotilla Coalition’s Thousand Madleens to Gaza and Conscience. According to the Global Sumud Flotilla, at around 120 nautical miles from Gaza, at least two boats were boarded, livestreams were disrupted, and authorities attempted to redirect the flotilla’s course.
- Freedom Flotilla Coalition, including Thousand Madleens to Gaza and Conscience,
Trending Photos
The Israeli military has once again intercepted vessels from the ongoing Gaza aid flotilla, including the Freedom Flotilla Coalition’s Thousand Madleens to Gaza and Conscience. According to the Global Sumud Flotilla, at around 120 nautical miles from Gaza, at least two boats were boarded, livestreams were disrupted, and authorities attempted to redirect the flotilla’s course.
"At roughly 120nms away from Gaza, Israel has attacked our flotilla. Currently, at least two boats have been boarded and most livestreams have been disconnected. The military is trying to divert their route. More to come," the organisation said in a post on X.
freedom Flotilla coalition x thousand madleens to gaza conscience At roughly 120nms away from Gaza, Israel has attacked our flotilla. Currently at least two boats have been boarded and most livestreams have been disconnected. The military is trying to divert their route.… pic.twitter.com/xzxsus6hly — Global Sumud Flotilla (@GlobalSumud) October 8, 2025
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv