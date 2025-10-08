Advertisement
GAZA AID FLOTILLA

Israel Intercepts Gaza-Bound Aid Flotilla, Boards Multiple Vessels

The Israeli military has once again intercepted vessels from the ongoing Gaza aid flotilla, including the Freedom Flotilla Coalition’s Thousand Madleens to Gaza and Conscience. According to the Global Sumud Flotilla, at around 120 nautical miles from Gaza, at least two boats were boarded, livestreams were disrupted, and authorities attempted to redirect the flotilla’s course.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 08, 2025, 09:12 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Freedom Flotilla Coalition, including Thousand Madleens to Gaza and Conscience,
The Freedom Flotilla Coalition — including Thousand Madleens to Gaza and Conscience, were intercepted and boarded by the military on Wednesday. (Photo source: X/@GlobalSumudFlotilla)

"At roughly 120nms away from Gaza, Israel has attacked our flotilla. Currently, at least two boats have been boarded and most livestreams have been disconnected. The military is trying to divert their route. More to come," the organisation said in a post on X.

 

