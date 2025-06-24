Advertisement
IRAN ISRAEL CONFLICT

Israel, Iran Accept Trump's Ceasefire Plan, Ending 12-Day Conflict

President Trump lauded the ceasefire, which he described as "full and complete," as a testament to the "endurance, courage, and wisdom" shown by both countries. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 24, 2025, 12:13 PM IST
Israel, Iran Accept Trump's Ceasefire Plan, Ending 12-Day Conflict Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu

After 12 days of intense and escalating conflict that threatened to destabilize the broader Middle East, Israel and Iran have officially accepted a ceasefire plan brokered by US President Donald Trump. The agreement comes into effect following a dramatic night of reciprocal strikes, with Tehran launching a limited retaliatory missile attack on a U.S. military base in Qatar and a final barrage against Israel, which prompted Israeli airstrikes across the Islamic Republic.

 

