Israel, Iran Accept Trump's Ceasefire Plan, Ending 12-Day Conflict
President Trump lauded the ceasefire, which he described as "full and complete," as a testament to the "endurance, courage, and wisdom" shown by both countries.
After 12 days of intense and escalating conflict that threatened to destabilize the broader Middle East, Israel and Iran have officially accepted a ceasefire plan brokered by US President Donald Trump. The agreement comes into effect following a dramatic night of reciprocal strikes, with Tehran launching a limited retaliatory missile attack on a U.S. military base in Qatar and a final barrage against Israel, which prompted Israeli airstrikes across the Islamic Republic.
