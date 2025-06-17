The Iran-Israel conflict has spiralled into a grave situation with no side willing to take a backseat. World leaders have urged for a ceasefire but neither Iran nor is willing to deescalate. Now, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz has warned that Iranian Supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei may face a similar fate to Iraq's Saddam Hussein.

"Remember what happened to the dictator in the neighbouring country of Iran who took this path against Israel," said Katz.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards claimed they struck centres of Israel’s foreign intelligence service Mossad in Tel Aviv and the Israeli Army's military intelligence centre in Aman, on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, countries like the UK, France, Germany, Greece and Italy have urged de-escalation amid the United States' concern over Tehran's nuclear program. Amid the de-escalation call, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that Tehran is committed to diplomacy but the current focus is on deterrence. Araghchi maintained that Iran has 'never left the negotiating table', an allegation repeatedly made by US President Donald Trump.

Israel launched strikes on numerous Iranian nuclear and ballistic missile facilities overnight, asserting that Iran's military command is now "on the run," a top Israeli military official declared on Tuesday. This official reported that Iran had deployed approximately 400 ballistic missiles and hundreds of drones against Israeli civilian and military locations. A significant reduction in missile launches overnight suggested Israel's operations had effectively hampered Iran's offensive capabilities.

Meanwhile, as reported by the Associated Press, President Donald Trump dismissed congressional testimony from U.S. National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard. Gabbard had informed lawmakers on March 25, 2025, that U.S. intelligence agencies believed Iran was not actively pursuing a nuclear weapon. Trump's response was, "I don't care what she said, I think they were very close to having it."

The Israel-Iran conflict entered its fifth day, and hostilities between the two nations continued to escalate as several missiles from Iran were fired at Israel, triggering air raid sirens in Haifa and dozens of other cities and communities across northern Israel and the occupied Golan Heights, confirmed by the Israeli military.