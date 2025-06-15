Israel-Iran Tensions: IDF Concludes Strikes In Tehran, Did Iranian Defence Ministry HQ Suffer Damage In Israeli Operation?

As the tensions escalate between Israel and Iran, the Israeli Defence Force (IDF) has informed that it carried out and concluded a series of strikes on targets in Iran's capital city, Tehran. The military, in its statement, added that the strikes were related to Iran's nuclear weapons project.

The IDF in a post on the social media platform X said, "The IDF completed an extensive series of strikes on targets in Tehran related to the Iranian regime’s nuclear weapons project."

Was Iranian Defence Ministry HQ Targeted?

According to the post of the IDF on X, the Iranian Ministry of Defence headquarters was one of the targets in these "extensive" strikes carried out by Israel on Tehran.

What Were Other Targets?

The IDF in the post added that the headquarters of the SPND nuclear project was also targeted. SPND is reportedly Iran's Organisation of Defensive Innovation and Research. There were additional targets as well.

Iran-Israel Conflict

The IDF on Sunday (IST) shared a video on its X handle and stated that Iran launched UAVs (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle) at Israel. It added that the defence forces of Israel intercepted many of them.

On the other hand, IANS reported, citing Israel's national emergency service, Magen David Adom, that a woman was killed while 13 other individuals were injured when a missile launched from Iran struck a two-storey building in Tamra, northern Israel.

Previously, the IDF on Saturday had said that a barrage of missiles was launched by Iran toward wide areas of northern Israel.

Iran-US Nuclear Talks

On the Iran-US nuclear talks front, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baqaei, in response to reporters’ questions, said that Iran’s "main focus in the current situation is countering aggression."

The negotiations with the US were scheduled for Sunday in Muscat.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump, on his Truth Social platform, had stated that he had given a 60-day "ultimatum" to "make a deal."



