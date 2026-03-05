The price of war: Israel bleeding USD 3,000,000,000 every week as Finance Ministry fights to break the lockdown

Israel-Iran war cost: The Finance Ministry has made a dire announcement regarding the economic costs of Israel's ongoing war with Iran, stating that the current restrictions are currently draining NIS 9.4 billion, or USD 3 billion, from the Israeli economy every week.

The $3 billion weekly deficit

In an appeal to Maj. Gen. Shai Klapper, head of the IDF's Home Front Command, Finance Ministry Director-General Ilan Rom emphasised the unsustainable nature of a total economic freeze. The current "Red Level" restrictions, which have closed schools, halted work, and seen a massive mobilisation of reserve forces, are currently estimated to be twice as costly as a more flexible military posture.

"Shutting down the economy on a broad scale carries heavy economic costs," Director-General Rom said. "We have already spent two and a half years navigating a situation of heightened security needs and their consequent economic costs."

From 'Red' to 'Orange': The push for a partial reopening

The Finance Ministry is currently lobbying for a change from the current total lockdown to a "limited activity" or orange level alert as early as Thursday. Under the proposed Orange Level guidelines:

Economic activity: Workplaces could reopen, but they should be in close proximity to reinforced protected spaces.

Education: The shutdown of the educational system will continue, but the shift will allow many to resume productive work.

Cost reduction: Moving to the Orange level of alert is expected to reduce the cost of the damage to the economy by NIS 4.5 billion (USD 1.5 billion) per week, less than half of the current damage rate.

Security vs. solvency: The home front dilemma

In response to the joint US-Israeli operation initiated on Saturday, the Home Front Command ordered the shutdown of all gatherings and educational institutions throughout the country. The "Red Level" restrictions were extended through Saturday night, as announced by the Home Front Command on Monday. The restrictions were ordered in response to the volatile situation in the Israeli-Tehran conflict.

However, while the IDF claimed that these are necessary guidelines in order to avoid the loss of civilian life from retaliatory strikes, the Finance Ministry suggested that the government needs to consider the need for a "defense policy adapted to the security situation" that does not result in complete economic paralysis. Rom emphasised that it was essential that a solution come that would address the needs of the "security of the home front as well as the needs of the economy."

The long-term outlook

The plea for the partial reopening of the government comes at a time when the Israeli economy is suffering from the pressures of military spending and the loss of economic production. Since the conflict seems far from any kind of resolution, the Finance Ministry's objective is to create a long-term "wartime routine" that will enable the country to fund its defense without economic collapse.

