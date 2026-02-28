Who is Ali Larijani? Meet the man Khamenei trusted to lead Iran through a national emergency

As the specter of "open war" with the United States draws closer and the Trump administration continues its military buildup in the region, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has apparently finalized a plan for the survival of the Islamic Republic.

The man tasked with this responsibility is none other than Ali Larijani, the veteran power broker who will now lead the country in the event of a scenario in which the top leadership of Iran falls victim to a potential US-backed coup d'etat.

The architect of survival

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Ali Larijani, a man of 67 years of age, currently serves as the Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC). He is not a religious cleric and therefore cannot be considered a potential successor in the traditional sense. Yet, in reality, Larijani has come to be recognized as the "de facto" head of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

According to reports by the New York Times, Larijani's current stature is now beyond that of President Masoud Pezeshkian's. In a revealing incident reported by the Times in January, when American envoy Steve Witkoff sought to make contact with Iranian authorities, President Pezeshkian gave Larijani complete authority to make any communication with him.

A pedigree of power and IRGC roots

Larijani is by no means new to Iranian politics. He is, by all accounts, a true insider with strong credentials rooted in Iran's most powerful institutions.

IRGC founder - Larijani is a founding member of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Legislative veteran - He was Speaker of Parliament for 12 years (2008-2020).

Media & diplomacy - He was previously head of Iran's State Broadcast Network (IRIB) and served as Iran's chief nuclear negotiator.

Global dealmaker - Larijani was the mastermind behind the 25-year strategic deal with China and is known to be close with Putin, with whom he met for security talks in July 2025.

ALSO READ | Israel strikes Iran: IDF confirms preemptive offensive; Israel Katz declares national state of emergency