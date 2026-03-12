'Met during a ballistic attack': How QR codes and the 'hooked' app are connecting Israeli singles in bomb shelters

As air raid sirens and missile interceptions have become a part of the daily lives of people in the Middle East, a new trend in connecting singles in Israel's bomb shelters during the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict has gained momentum. "Bomb Shelter Dating," a new concept of using technology and apps in bomb shelters during missile attacks, has gained the attention of social media and diplomats across the globe.

The concept of using QR Codes in bomb shelters

To promote human connection during missile attacks in Israel, QR codes have been placed at the entrances of public bomb shelters.

The process of connecting singles using QR Codes in bomb shelters

Upon entering a bomb shelter during a missile attack, individuals can scan the code to establish connections with other shelter occupants.

Because even with chaos comes creativity pic.twitter.com/9XO3eQDVt6 — Israel (@Israel) March 9, 2026

The objective of using QR codes in bomb shelters

The objective of using QR codes in bomb shelters is to help singles in the shelter get connected with others in the shelter.

Hooked on survival: Speed dating in a bomb shelter

'Hooked,' a speed dating app, drives the initiative by facilitating social mixers and corporate events. The app has been repurposed for use on the battlefields.

Israel's Foreign Ministry has used digital technology to boost hope and morale among its citizens. As they said, "Even in the most difficult circumstances, people need to connect." The app is essentially transforming a tense and crowded bunker into a social space to interact with fellow citizens and reduce the anxieties associated with missile threats.

Survival technology: Predicting showers and locating sirens

Apart from romance, there are other apps that are helping Israeli citizens survive the logistical challenges associated with constant wars:

The 'Shower Risk Predictor': Using AI to analyse past siren trends, users can take a shower or sleep without being disrupted by a siren alert.

The 'bomb shelter tracker' monitors the frequency with which users must seek shelter in bomb shelters.

'Met during a ballistic attack': Global reactions

The phenomenon has even caught the attention of the US ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee. In a lighthearted social media post, he joked that in the future, people might say, "We met on a dating app in a bunker while dodging ballistic missiles."

However, the online movement has garnered mixed reactions:

Supporters– "The invincible spirit of people who are finding joy in the middle of all the destruction is something that should be commended."

Opposition– "The timing of the promotion of a dating app during a humanitarian and military crisis is tone-deaf and makes light of the seriousness of the war.

The military situation

The "bunker lifestyle" is set to be a permanent fixture of the region, given that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have confirmed that the military offensive against Iran is getting more intense by the day. Thousands of strikes have been registered against Iranian assets in the region, and the shelters are set to be a permanent fixture of the area for a while.

