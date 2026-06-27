/Israel, Lebanon sign US-backed framework agreement to end border conflict, curb Hezbollah

The United States, Israel, and Lebanon on Friday signed a US-mediated framework agreement aimed at ending decades of conflict along Israel's northern border, restoring Lebanese sovereignty, and creating a pathway towards the disarmament of Hezbollah. Signed in Washington, the agreement establishes what US Secretary of State Marco Rubio described as "a framework for lasting peace and security". It also creates a US-facilitated Military Coordination Group for Lebanon (MCG4L) to oversee the implementation of the deal.
"Today is a good day in that we are happy to announce a framework agreement between the sovereign Government of Lebanon and the Government of Israel, with the mediation and support of the United States of America, that begins to put in place a framework for lasting peace and security. And that's what these two nations deserve," Rubio said during the signing ceremony.
SECRETARY RUBIO: "We're happy to announce a framework agreement between the sovereign government of Lebanon and the government of Israel, with the mediation and support of the United States of America." pic.twitter.com/0Zbd9HRKmh— Department of State (@StateDept) June 26, 2026
According to the US State Department, the agreement lays out a structured process to restore Lebanon's sovereignty, dismantle Hezbollah's military infrastructure, and enable Israeli forces to return to their borders once the threat to Israeli civilians has been removed.
The framework also includes a ceasefire, with Hezbollah expected to halt all attacks and withdraw from southern Lebanon as part of the process.
Rubio acknowledged that implementing the agreement would not be straightforward but said it marked an important first step.
"As I said today, as I told all the parties here today, it's the beginning of the beginning. There is a lot of work ahead. We don't in any way underestimate the difficulty of the task ahead. But we understand the importance of it, how vital it is, and we are honoured to have played a part in bringing this together," he said.
He added that Lebanon had suffered for decades because of external interference and deserved "a prosperous and peaceful country".
Rubio also highlighted Israel's security concerns, particularly for communities in the north that have repeatedly come under attack.
"The people of Israel deserve to live in peace and security – the people of northern Israel in particular, who have been targeted repeatedly by terrorist attacks launched from the territory of Lebanon," he said.
Lebanon's Ambassador to the United States, Nada Hamadeh Moawad, described the agreement as "a first step on the road to restoring Lebanese sovereignty and territorial integrity, securing a permanent and final cessation of hostilities, enabling our people to go back to their land, and allowing all Lebanese to live in peace, security, and prosperity."
She thanked the US for hosting the negotiations and praised the leadership of President Joseph Aoun, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, Lebanese officials and the country's armed forces for helping make the agreement possible.
Israeli Ambassador to the United States Yechiel Leiter called the deal a major breakthrough for regional security.
"In this performance-based trilateral framework agreement, Iran is out, Hizballah is out, and the road to peace between Israel and Lebanon is in," he said.
Leiter also credited the efforts of the US administration and the Israeli Defence Forces for advancing what he described as a historic process.
"This would not have been possible without the resilience of the people of Israel and especially the residents of our northern Galilee who have remained resolute in the face of Hezbollah terror. And last but not least, I want to thank the real heroes who have made this possible: the men and women of the IDF who selflessly defend Israel," he said.
The US State Department said Washington would remain actively involved in implementing the agreement. It announced immediate humanitarian assistance worth 100 million dollars for Lebanon, to be delivered in coordination with the United Nations.
The department also said the US Department of War was prepared to reimburse the Lebanese Armed Forces with more than 30 million dollars under existing authorities to strengthen the country's ability to establish sovereignty across its territory.
Describing the agreement as a significant diplomatic step, the State Department said Israel and Lebanon had long been drawn into conflict by militant groups that undermined Lebanon's sovereignty, launched attacks on Israel, and fuelled instability across the Middle East. It said the new framework offered both countries an opportunity to move towards lasting peace and greater regional security.
(With the agency's inputs)
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