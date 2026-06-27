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Israel, Lebanon sign US-backed framework agreement to end border conflict, curb Hezbollah

Signed in Washington, the agreement establishes what US Secretary of State Marco Rubio described as "a framework for lasting peace and security". It also creates a US-facilitated Military Coordination Group for Lebanon (MCG4L) to oversee the implementation of the deal.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 27, 2026, 06:42 AM IST|Updated: Jun 27, 2026, 06:42 AM IST
Israel, Lebanon sign US-backed framework agreement to end border conflict, curb Hezbollah
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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