Israel military vs Iran military: Who is more powerful in air, land, and sea? Aircrafts, tanks, ships, and soldiers COMPARED

Israel military vs Iran military: As tensions are escalating between Israel and Iran, netizens on social media are discussing which country has the stronger military. Both nations have powerful armed forces, but they differ in size, equipment, technology, and strategy. Here’s a clear comparison of their capabilities based on the latest available data:

Iran has a much larger military in terms of total personnel. It has around 610,000 active-duty troops supported by roughly 350,000 reservists and many paramilitary fighters, including the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Israel’s regular army is smaller, with about 178,000 active soldiers, but it has a strong reserve force of approximately 465,000, which can be mobilised quickly during conflict.

While Iran’s sheer numbers give it an advantage in manpower, Israel’s reserve system and compulsory service help it field a well-trained force that can respond rapidly.

Air power: Technology vs numbers

Air superiority is a key factor in modern warfare. Israel operates roughly 550 military aircraft, including around 284 combat aircraft such as F-15s, F-16s, and advanced F-35 stealth fighters.

Iran, by comparison, has around 627 aircraft overall, with about 286 combat jets. However, many of Iran’s planes are older Soviet- or U.S.-made models that have not been fully modernised due to sanctions and logistical challenges.

This means that although Iran may have slightly more aircraft on paper, Israel’s air force is widely regarded as more advanced and effective in combat, with better technology, weapons, and training.

Ground forces and armoured strength

On the ground, Iran has more tanks and armoured vehicles overall. According to media reports, Iran operates more than 1,700 main battle tanks and tens of thousands of armoured vehicles.

Israel has fewer tanks - around 1,300 -- but its Merkava tanks are among the most modern and heavily protected in the world.

Naval power

Iran has a larger navy with around 90 vessels, including submarines and patrol boats designed for operations in the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz.

Israel’s navy is smaller than Iran’s, with 49 ships, but it includes advanced submarines and coastal defence craft suited for the Mediterranean theatre.

Missiles, drones and nuclear capability

Iran’s strength lies in its missile and drone programmes, with thousands of ballistic and cruise missiles that can reach targets across the Middle East.

Israel is widely believed to possess nuclear weapons -- an advantage Iran does not currently have -- and fields sophisticated defence systems like Iron Dome and Arrow that intercept incoming missiles.

Who has edge?

There is no simple answer to which military is “stronger.” Iran has greater numbers, more tanks, and a larger navy, while Israel has superior technology, advanced aircraft, and powerful defence systems. Israel is also backed by the United States, which boosts its overall strength.