Israel Moves Ahead With Plan To Conquer Gaza; Calls Up 60,000 Reserve Soldiers

Israel-Hamas War: In a major decision, Israel has approved the plan to conquer Gaza City and has decided to deploy 60,000 reservists to carry out the mission. Israel’s Defence Minister Israel Katz has confirmed the move amid the ceasefire talks. Israel's Defence Minister, Israel Katz, increased the pressure on Hamas just as mediators trying to secure a ceasefire in the almost two-year conflict in Gaza awaited Israel’s formal reply to their latest proposal.

Qatar, which has been acting as a mediator, sounded cautiously hopeful about the newest plan. However, a senior Israeli official stressed that the government remains firm on its demand that all Israeli hostages be freed as part of any agreement. The proposal approved by Hamas includes a 60-day truce to start with, a phased release of hostages, the release of some Palestinian prisoners, and steps to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza.

Israel's Plan To Replace Gazans

Israel last week announced plans to relocate Gaza City residents to southern Gaza, days after signaling a new offensive to seize control of the north. Egypt has reiterated its categorical rejection of any Israeli plans to displace Palestinians, warning that such moves would amount to 'a historical injustice with no moral or legal justification' and constitute 'a heinous crime'.

Israel's Gaza Assault

Since Hamas' October 7, 2023 attack on southern Israel, which killed more than 1,200 people and saw about 250 hostages taken, Israel's military campaign in Gaza has killed 61,944 Palestinians and wounded 155,886 others, Gaza health authorities said on Sunday. The authorities also reported that famine and malnutrition have caused 258 deaths, including 110 children, since the war began.