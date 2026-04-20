'Israel never...': Trump on reports of being 'pulled into Iran war'

US-Iran tensions: US President Donald Trump on Monday (IST) said that Israel did not 'talk him into the ongoing war with Iran.' Meanwhile, earlier, Trump said that Washington's delegation would travel to Pakistan for talks with Tehran.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, "Israel never talked me into the war with Iran, the results of Oct. 7th, added to my lifelong opinion that IRAN CAN NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON, did. I watch and read the FAKE NEWS Pundits and Polls in total disbelief. 90% of what they say are lies and made up stories, and the polls are rigged, much as the 2020 Presidential Election was rigged."

"Just like the results in Venezuela, which the media doesn’t like talking about, the results in Iran will be amazing - And if Iran’s new leaders (Regime Change!) are smart, Iran can have a great and prosperous future!" he added.

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This comes after Former US Vice President Kamala Harris reportedly alleged that US President Trump was "pulled into" a military conflict with Iran by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

According to ANI, during her address in Detroit, Harris further scrutinised the administration's motives, accusing Trump of utilising "Operation Epic Fury" as a diversion from domestic controversies.

US-Iran talks

Uncertainty deepened over a fresh round of US-Iran peace talks on Monday after Washington seized an Iranian-flagged cargo ship, prompting Tehran to signal it may not attend negotiations planned in Pakistan.

Iranian officials have sent conflicting signals, with state media suggesting Tehran could skip the discussions, citing Washington’s “excessive demands”, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said the country has “no plans for the next round of negotiations,” adding: “We don’t believe in deadlines or ultimatums to secure Iran’s national interests,” according to CNN.

The diplomatic uncertainty follows a sharp escalation in the Gulf of Oman, where US forces fired on and seized an Iranian cargo vessel after it allegedly tried to breach a naval blockade, as per IANS, CNN reported.

US Vice President JD Vance, special envoy Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner are expected to be part of the American delegation if talks proceed.

The ceasefire is due to expire on Wednesday, with both sides accusing each other of violations.

Meanwhile, the Strait of Hormuz remains central to the conflict, carrying a significant portion of global oil supplies, making any disruption a matter of global concern.

(with agencies' inputs)

Also read- US blockade obstacle to peace talks, says Asim Munir to Trump as Iran rejects talks