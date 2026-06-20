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Israel orders military to ceasefire in Lebanon

Earlier on Saturday, Iran announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz once again, citing alleged violations of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) by the US and Israel.

Published: Jun 21, 2026, 12:05 AM IST|Updated: Jun 21, 2026, 12:05 AM IST
Israel orders military to ceasefire in Lebanon
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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