Israel reports ceasefire violation in northern Gaza ahead of Board of Peace meeting in Washington

Israel's Defense Forces in northern Gaza detected terrorists breaching the Yellow Line and closing in on troops, creating an urgent threat as the next Board of Peace meeting approaches.

The IAF responded with a strike, taking out one terrorist to eliminate the danger.

In an X post, Israel Defense Forces said, “CEASEFIRE VIOLATION: IDF troops operating in northern Gaza identified several terrorists who crossed the Yellow Line and approached the troops, posing an imminent threat to them. Following identification, the IAF struck the terrorists and eliminated one of the terrorists in order to remove the threat.”

The ceasefire violations come amid the next scheduled Board of Peace meeting on February 19th in Washington DC.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

CEASEFIRE VIOLATION: IDF troops operating in northern Gaza identified several terrorists who crossed the Yellow Line and approached the troops, posing an imminent threat to them.



Following identification, the IAF struck the terrorists and eliminated one of the terrorists in… — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) February 8, 2026

This is the second ceasefire violation within 24 hours; earlier IDF shared in an X post about a ceasefire violation in southern Gaza. “MULTIPLE CEASEFIRE VIOLATIONS: In 2 separate incidents in both northern and southern Gaza, IDF troops identified terrorists who crossed the Yellow Line, posing an imminent threat to their safety. In response, in both incidents, the troops eliminated the terrorists in order to remove the threats posed”, said the IDF.

❌ MULTIPLE CEASEFIRE VIOLATIONS:



In 2 separate incidents in both northern and southern Gaza, IDF troops identified terrorists who crossed the Yellow Line, posing an imminent threat to their safety.



In response, in both incidents the troops eliminated the terrorists in order to… — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) February 7, 2026

Ceasefire violations in northern and southern Gaza underscore a fragile truce ahead of the February 19 Washington Board of Peace meeting. IDF strikes neutralize threats from terrorists breaching the Yellow Line, signaling heightened risks as talks loom. Multiple incidents within 24 hours highlight the urgent need for de-escalation to salvage negotiations.

The Board of Peace meeting

The Board of Peace meeting is set for February 19 in Washington, DC. It will bring together leaders from 26 countries at the US Institute of Peace.

The group was formed at Davos under President Trump's push to enforce the Gaza ceasefire. They also plan to fund rebuilding after the October truce. Key talks will cover Phase 2 demilitarization.

Recent Yellow Line breaches in Gaza raise tensions just before the summit.



























