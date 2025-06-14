Israel’s Airstrike Stuns Iran: What India Must Learn From The Assault

New Delhi: As the world reels from the shockwaves of Israel’s precision strikes deep inside Iran, one of India’s most noted strategic minds has issued a blunt message to the Modi government – learn from this. Fast.

Geopolitical analyst Dr. Brahma Chellaney has called Israel’s military offensive a textbook example of modern air warfare – one that left Iran virtually speechless and completely unable to retaliate. The strike not only flattened sections of the Natanz nuclear complex, but reportedly killed several top Iranian nuclear scientists. It was swift, calculated and overwhelmingly one-sided.

In a post on micro blogging platform X, Chellaney wrote, “According to the first principle of air warfare, Israel’s opening salvo destroyed Iran’s air defenses and missile launchers, crippling its ability to respond. That allowed deeper and more surgical strikes to follow.”

Then came the punch. “This core principle, unfortunately, was overlooked by India’s political leadership during Operation Sindoor, which initially ordered strikes only on terror camps inside Pakistan – leading to the avoidable loss of Indian aircraft,” he posted.

What Went Wrong During Operation Sindoor?

India’s Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 in response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam. The military response involved targeted airstrikes on at least nine terror hubs in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

While initial reports claimed success, subsequent leaks suggested India may have suffered operational losses. Pakistan, without presenting evidence, claimed it had shot down multiple Indian jets, including a Rafale. Though New Delhi dismissed those claims, it did acknowledge that some damage had occurred.

Chellaney’s criticism is about both – strategy and intent. By focusing solely on terrorist camps and sparing Pakistan’s military infrastructure in the first wave, according to him, India may have missed a window to neutralise its enemy’s counterstrike potential.

Following a barrage of over 300 drones launched by Pakistan that were neutralised by India’s air defense systems, New Delhi launched a second round of attacks – which were far more decisive. On October 7, India struck and destroyed 11 military installations inside Pakistan. Among the targets was the Noor Khan Airbase, often believed to house Islamabad’s nuclear command center.

According to intelligence sources, India also bombed Kerana Hills and damaged Pakistan’s clandestine nuclear facilities.

Dr. Chellaney’s sharp take is a diagnosis as well as a prescription. His message is real deterrence lies in speed, surprise and hitting where it hurts most. And if India wants to safeguard its borders in an age of asymmetric and hybrid warfare, it must take a page out of Israel’s playbook before it is too late.