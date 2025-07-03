Israel Threatens Iran: ‘Return The Enriched Uranium, Or Else…’

Israel-Iran Conflict: The Israel-Iran war may be over for now, but the threats are still flying. Israel’s Defence Minister Israel Katz has thrown down a ultimatum to Tehran. In an interview, he said that Israel’s recent strikes on Iran were just the beginning as the goal was to cripple Tehran’s nuclear progress.

He warned that Iran must hand over all its highly enriched uranium. This is the very substance needed to build a nuclear bomb. He insisted this demand was only just Israel’s alone. It came jointly from both Washington and Tel Aviv. So the message is clear – give up the uranium or be prepared for what comes next.

Iran’s Arsenal May Still Be Intact

According to Katz, key nuclear facilities in Iran have been destroyed. Israel believes Tehran can no longer convert enriched uranium into a bomb-ready form. The critical transfer systems, he claimed, have been neutralised.

But the picture remains murky. Katz admitted Israel does not know exactly where all of Iran’s enriched uranium is stored. And that is fueling bigger fears. Could Tehran still be working in secret?

A Financial Times investigation adds weight to that worry. European intelligence agencies believe much of Iran’s uranium stockpile is still intact. Some even suspect Iran moved it just before American airstrikes hit key nuclear facilities like Fordow.

There were signs. Satellite footage caught trucks moving near Fordow hours before the bombing. That has led analysts to think the uranium was quietly shifted out. Western officials estimate Iran still holds around 408 kilograms of high-grade uranium that is enough for at least one nuclear weapon.

A Secret Plot to Assassinate Khamenei

The most explosive revelation came at the end. Katz claimed Israel had planned to assassinate Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during the height of the conflict.

That mission never happened. Khamenei vanished into a deep underground bunker. According to the minister, there was simply no window to carry out the strike.

When asked if Israel had sought U.S. approval for such a move, he gave a blunt answer. Israel does not need anyone’s permission, he said. The decision was made. The plan was in place. The opportunity never came.