Israel’s ‘Triple H’ Plan Completed? Mossad’s Secret Operation Obliterates Entire Houthi Government In One Strike

Tel Aviv: Israel's intelligence agency, Mossad, known for its sharp and covert operations, has once again proved its formidable power on the global stage. This time, the target was the top leadership of the Houthi rebels, an Iran-backed group that had been a constant threat to Israel and was involved in missile attacks on Israeli vessels in the Red Sea.

In one swift and meticulously planned strike, Mossad eliminated the entire leadership, fulfilling a long-standing objective of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s "Triple H" strategy. Aimed at neutralising Israel's enemies, Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis, the operation has now seen its final and most significant piece fall into place.

Mossad’s strike on the Houthi leadership in Yemen’s capital, Sana’a, was the culmination of years of intelligence gathering and strategic planning. With the help of agents on the ground and state-of-the-art surveillance technology, it was able to pinpoint the exact location of a key Houthi meeting. This was no ordinary gathering; it involved the prime minister of the Houthi government, Ahmed al-Rahawi, along with several high-ranking ministers and military officials. The operation was executed with unparalleled precision, using advanced weaponry and military technology.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Once Mossad confirmed that the top Houthi officials were gathering in a government building, they wasted no time in deploying an F-35 fighter jet and an advanced Heron drone. As soon as the team received an alert about the activation of phones and electronic devices from inside the building, missiles were launched with pinpoint accuracy. The attack destroyed the building in seconds, while the Heron drone targeted another structure, taking down key military leaders.

Among the casualties were Houthi Prime Minister Ahmed al-Rahawi, who had been one of the most vocal diplomatic faces of the rebel group. He had played a central role in fostering ties between the Houthis and other groups such as Hezbollah and Hamas, making him a key target in Israel’s fight against the Houthi insurgency. His death is seen as a major blow to the group’s leadership and morale.

Also eliminated in the strike was Houthi Defence Minister Mohammed Nasir al-Athefi, who had been a constant thorn in Israel's side for over a decade. He had been instrumental in planning and executing numerous operations against Israeli interests, particularly alongside Iran’s Revolutionary Guards and Hezbollah. His strategic mind and military prowess had made him a formidable adversary.

In addition to these high-profile casualties, the Chief of Houthi Armed Forces, Mohammed al-Ghamari, was also killed in the attack. He had narrowly survived a previous attempt on his life two months earlier. As the mastermind behind Houthi missile and drone operations targeting Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Israel, his elimination significantly weakens the group’s military capability.

The precise nature of the strike, which targeted both the political and military leadership of the Houthi government, showcases Mossad’s unmatched ability to act swiftly and decisively. Israel’s strategic advantage lies not only in its technology and intelligence network but also in its ability to respond to threats with speed and efficiency.

In Yemen, local media reported that Prime Minister al-Rahawi and other top officials were attending a secret meeting at the time of the attack. The meeting was called to hear a message from Houthi leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi, whose word holds immense authority within the rebel movement, much like Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

As the operation unfolded, Mossad’s coordination with the Israeli military ensured that both political and military personnel were targeted in the same strike. The F-35 jet focussed on the political leadership, while the Heron drone took out military leaders in another building.

Mossad’s operation not only eliminated key figures within the Houthi government but also disrupted the group’s operations, which had long been a destabilising force in the region. The Houthis had been launching missile attacks on Israeli vessels in the Red Sea and were involved in several other attacks against Israel’s interests. This successful strike represents a major victory in Israel’s ongoing efforts to protect its security and counter any threats from hostile forces in the Middle East.

This operation highlights Mossad’s continued dominance in covert intelligence and military operations. It highlights Israel's determination to act decisively against any group posing a threat to its security. As the Houthi leadership lies in ruins, Israel has sent a clear message: any attempt to harm its interests will be met with swift and overwhelming force.